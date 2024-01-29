SCYNEXIS, Inc. announced the presentation of preclinical efficacy data on its second generation fungerp candidate SCY-247. Mucormycosis is a life-threatening fungal infection with an associated mortality that ranges from 46% to 96%, most commonly affecting immunocompromised patients including those with leukemia, patients undergoing bone marrow transplants, and patients affected by severe COVID or uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. In this highly lethal mouse model of mucormycosis, SCY-247 showed very promising in vivo efficacy.

Orally administered SCY-247 resulted in 40% and 50% survival at 21 days post infection for the intermediate (32 mg/kg) and high doses (48 mg/kg), respectively, compared to 0% survival in the placebo group (p = 0.011 and 0.007, respectively). This is comparable to the 40% survival observed in the control group treated with 10 mg/kg of intravenous standard of care of liposomal amphotericin B (LAMB) (p = 0.008 vs. placebo).

Even more encouraging was a 90% survival observed in the group receiving combination therapy of SCY-247 32 mg/kg plus LAMB 10 mg/kg (p < 0.0001 vs. placebo and p < 0.05 vs. monotherapy).

The positive survival data correlated with a statistically significant fungal burden reduction in both lung and brain tissue with SCY-247 32 mg/kg dose (p = 0.0288 and 0.0355 vs. placebo, respectively) and 48 mg/kg dose (p = 0.0015 and 0.0052 vs. placebo, respectively) as well as with the active control LAMB (p = 0.0005 vs.

placebo for both lung and brain tissues). The combination treatment of SCY-247 plus LAMB demonstrated the reduction in fungal burden and was highly statistically significant in both lung and brain tissue (both p < 0.0001 vs. placebo).

The work reported here utilized the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases? (NIAID?s) suite of preclinical services for in vivo testing.