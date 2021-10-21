Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SCYNEXIS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYX   US8112922005

SCYNEXIS, INC.

(SCYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCYNEXIS : Pivotal Phase 3 VANISH-303 Trial Results Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases Demonstrate Significant Superiority of Ibrexafungerp Over Placebo for Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infection

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • In the Phase 3 VANISH-303 study, ibrexafungerp demonstrated significantly higher rates of clinical cure and infection eradication versus placebo.
  • Post hoc analysis found ibrexafungerp demonstrated consistent efficacy in important patient sub-populations, characterized by race/ethnicity and body mass index.
  • In the Phase 2 DOVE study, ibrexafungerp demonstrated similar efficacy to the current standard of care at the Day 10 visit with sustained efficacy at the Day 25 follow-up visit.

Disclaimer

SCYNEXIS Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCYNEXIS, INC.
08:44aSCYNEXIS : Pivotal Phase 3 VANISH-303 Trial Results Published in Clinical Infectious Disea..
PU
10/14SCYNEXIS : to Present Pooled Data Analysis Results Demonstrating Consistent Efficacy and S..
AQ
10/13SCYNEXIS to Present Pooled Data Analysis Results Demonstrating Consistent Efficacy and ..
GL
10/11SCYNEXIS Announces Preclinical Data at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Supp..
GL
10/11SCYNEXIS, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data at 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Su..
CI
10/07SCYNEXIS : to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends..
AQ
09/29SCYNEXIS Presents Interim Analysis from FURI at Virtual IDWeek 2021 Showing Favorable T..
GL
09/29SCYNEXIS, Inc. Presents Interim Analysis from FURI
CI
09/23SCYNEXIS : to Present Data on Oral Ibrexafungerp at IDWeek 2021 from Interim Analyses of P..
AQ
09/23SCYNEXIS : Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First Ne..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCYNEXIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -44,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SCYNEXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SCYNEXIS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCYNEXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,25 $
Average target price 25,92 $
Spread / Average Target 394%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Taglietti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Francois Chief Financial Officer
Guy MacDonald Chairman
David Angulo Gonzalez Chief Medical Officer
Ann F. Hanham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCYNEXIS, INC.-31.37%122
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%431 148
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.98%333 101
PFIZER, INC.14.34%239 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S56.26%238 738
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.35%220 952