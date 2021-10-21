|
SCYNEXIS : Pivotal Phase 3 VANISH-303 Trial Results Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases Demonstrate Significant Superiority of Ibrexafungerp Over Placebo for Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infection
In the Phase 3 VANISH-303 study, ibrexafungerp demonstrated significantly higher rates of clinical cure and infection eradication versus placebo.
Post hoc analysis found ibrexafungerp demonstrated consistent efficacy in important patient sub-populations, characterized by race/ethnicity and body mass index.
In the Phase 2 DOVE study, ibrexafungerp demonstrated similar efficacy to the current standard of care at the Day 10 visit with sustained efficacy at the Day 25 follow-up visit.
Disclaimer
SCYNEXIS Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|Sales 2021
12,2 M
|Net income 2021
-44,5 M
|Net Debt 2021
|P/E ratio 2021
|-3,13x
|Yield 2021
|Capitalization
122 M
122 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|10,0x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|4,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|38
|Free-Float
|99,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SCYNEXIS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
5,25 $
|Average target price
25,92 $
|Spread / Average Target
394%