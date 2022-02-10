Scynexis Reports Encouraging Results From Trial for Oral Ibrexafungerp

By Chris Wack

Scynexis Inc. reported positive results from its Phase 3 study investigating the safety and efficacy of oral ibrexafungerp for prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, also known as vaginal yeast infection.

The biotechnology company said it plans to submit the results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2022 and anticipates receiving approval by year-end.

Scynexis said this trial was conducted under a special protocol assessment, a process in which sponsors work with the FDA to reach agreement on the design and size of a clinical trial to adequately address scientific and regulatory requirements for a study that could support marketing approval.

The study showed that 65.4% of patients receiving ibrexafungerp achieved clinical success by having no recurrence of VVC at all, either culture-proven, presumed or suspected, through Week 24, compared with 53.1% of placebo-treated patients. The advantage of ibrexafungerp over placebo was sustained over the three-month follow-up period and remained statistically significant, the company said.

In the study, ibrexafungerp was generally safe and well-tolerated. There were no serious drug-related adverse events, and no patients treated with ibrexafungerp discontinued therapy because of adverse events, the company said.

