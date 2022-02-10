Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SCYNEXIS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYX   US8112922005

SCYNEXIS, INC.

(SCYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scynexis Reports Encouraging Results From Trial for Oral Ibrexafungerp

02/10/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Scynexis Inc. reported positive results from its Phase 3 study investigating the safety and efficacy of oral ibrexafungerp for prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, also known as vaginal yeast infection.

The biotechnology company said it plans to submit the results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2022 and anticipates receiving approval by year-end.

The stock was halted at $5.20 in premarket trading.

Scynexis said this trial was conducted under a special protocol assessment, a process in which sponsors work with the FDA to reach agreement on the design and size of a clinical trial to adequately address scientific and regulatory requirements for a study that could support marketing approval.

The study showed that 65.4% of patients receiving ibrexafungerp achieved clinical success by having no recurrence of VVC at all, either culture-proven, presumed or suspected, through Week 24, compared with 53.1% of placebo-treated patients. The advantage of ibrexafungerp over placebo was sustained over the three-month follow-up period and remained statistically significant, the company said.

In the study, ibrexafungerp was generally safe and well-tolerated. There were no serious drug-related adverse events, and no patients treated with ibrexafungerp discontinued therapy because of adverse events, the company said.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 0806ET

All news about SCYNEXIS, INC.
08:07aScynexis Reports Encouraging Results From Trial for Oral Ibrexafungerp
DJ
08:03aSCYNEXIS Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Study of Ibrexafungerp to Prevent Yeast ..
MT
07:37aSCYNEXIS Announces Positive Results from Its Pivotal Phase 3 CANDLE Study of Oral Ibrex..
GL
02/08SCYNEXIS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/04SCYNEXIS Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
02/03SCYNEXIS Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
02/02Maxim Group Adjusts SCYNEXIS Price Target to $11 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021Scynexis Says Brexafemme Tablets Added to Major US Formulary
MT
2021BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) Added to Major National Formulary, Providing Access..
AQ
2021European Medicines Agency Grants Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for SCYNEXIS' Inn..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCYNEXIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SCYNEXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SCYNEXIS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCYNEXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,17 $
Average target price 24,08 $
Spread / Average Target 366%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Taglietti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence R. Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Guy MacDonald Chairman
David Angulo Gonzalez Chief Medical Officer
Ann F. Hanham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCYNEXIS, INC.-15.25%147
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.26%451 464
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.12%312 331
PFIZER, INC.-12.84%288 894
ABBVIE INC.5.76%253 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.39%240 815