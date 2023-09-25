The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Scynexis, Inc. (“Scynexis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCYX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2023, Scynexis disclosed that it would be recalling ibrexafungerp tablets from the market and placing a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp due to a recent review finding that “a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance is manufactured using equipment common to the manufacturing process for ibrexafungerp,” which has the potential “to act as sensitizing agents that may trigger hypersensitivity or an allergic reaction in some people.”

On this news, Scynexis’s stock price fell as much as 47% during intraday trading on September 25, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

