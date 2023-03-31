Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sdiptech AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:38 2023-03-31 am EDT
240.40 SEK   +0.75%
11:31aSdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech
GL
11:31aSdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech
GL
04:01aSdiptech AB (publ) - Sdiptech acquires Norwegian HeatWork
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

03/31/2023 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
31 March 2023, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 31 March 2023, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 39,741,938 shares and 57,741,938 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during March due to a share issue after the exercise of warrants of 190,590 Class B shares, which was published through a press release 3 March 2023. Through the share issue, the company has received SEK 14.3 million and the share capital has increased by SEK 4,765 to SEK 993,548.45.

After the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following:

  Number of Class A shares Number of Class B shares Number of Pref. shares Number of shares, total Number of votes, total
 

Before issue 		 

2,000,000 		 

35,801,348 		 

1,750,000 		 

39,551,348 		 

57,551,348
After issue 2,000,000 35,991,938 1,750,000 39,741,938 57,741,938

This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 31 March 2023 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

 

Attachment


All news about SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
11:31aSdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech
GL
11:31aSdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech
GL
04:01aSdiptech AB (publ) - Sdiptech acquires Norwegian HeatWork
GL
03/03Sdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of w..
GL
03/03Sdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of w..
AQ
02/13Sdiptech - Geared for more acquisitions
AQ
02/10Transcript : Sdiptech AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report 2022
GL
02/10Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report 2022
GL
02/10Sdiptech AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 420 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 418 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 742 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 019 M 870 M 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 127
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sdiptech AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 238,60 SEK
Average target price 341,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Holm President & Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Lejdström Chief Financial Officer
Jan Gunnar Samuelson Executive Chairman
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Independent Director
Birgitta Henriksson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)5.58%870
VINCI13.00%64 670
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.91%36 738
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%35 701
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.86%23 979
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED24.82%23 312
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer