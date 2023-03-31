Sdiptech AB (publ) - Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

Press release

31 March 2023, 17:30

Change of number of shares and votes in Sdiptech

As of 31 March 2023, the total number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to 39,741,938 shares and 57,741,938 votes.

The number of shares and votes has increased during March due to a share issue after the exercise of warrants of 190,590 Class B shares, which was published through a press release 3 March 2023. Through the share issue, the company has received SEK 14.3 million and the share capital has increased by SEK 4,765 to SEK 993,548.45.

After the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Sdiptech AB (publ) amounts to the following:

Number of Class A shares Number of Class B shares Number of Pref. shares Number of shares, total Number of votes, total



Before issue



2,000,000



35,801,348



1,750,000



39,551,348



57,551,348 After issue 2,000,000 35,991,938 1,750,000 39,741,938 57,741,938

This press release contains information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 31 March 2023 at 17:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

