  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Sdiptech AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:53 2023-03-03 am EST
255.80 SEK   +4.41%
11:41aSdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants
GL
11:40aSdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants
AQ
02/13Sdiptech - Geared for more acquisitions
AQ
Sdiptech AB (publ) - Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

03/03/2023 | 11:41am EST
Press release
March 3, 2023, 17:40

Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

Today, Sdiptech announces that everyone in the company's management use their holdings of warrants, of the 2018/2023 series, to acquire new B shares.

The warrant program 2018/2023, which includes 190,590 outstanding warrants, has become due for exercise. The company announces that all warrant holders are making use of their option to subscribe for shares. In order to finance the share purchases and cover tax costs, some warrant holders have sold a number of shares in connection with the exercise.

During the spring of 2018, a long-term incentive programme was introduced for managers and senior executives in Sdiptech, as adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 March 2018. The programme aims to enhance motivation among managers and senior executives to develop the company. The programme is based on warrants for Class B shares and was issued in three series, of which the third and last series is now being exercised.

Management's total holding of Class B shares, after the exercise and any sale of shares, is currently 719,907 Class B shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the total number of outstanding Class B shares.

A total of 190,590 Series B shares are exercised through a new share issue, which means that the company receives SEK 14.3 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 35,991,938.

For additional information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 3 March 2023, at 17:40 CET.

 

Attachment


