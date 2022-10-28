Sdiptech AB (publ) - Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed

Press release

28 October 2022, 16:00

Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed



The Annual General Meeting, held on 18 May 2022, resolved to give the Chairman of the Board of Directors the assignment of contacting the largest shareholders by voting power as of 30 September 2022 and request them to appoint members, who would constitute the Nomination Committee. In accordance therewith, a Nomination Committee for the 2023 annual meeting has now been appointed, consisting of:

Saeid Esmaeilzadeh

Helen Fasth Gillstedt (representing Handelsbanken Fonder AB)

Caroline Sjösten (representing Swedbank Robur Fonder)

Jan Samuelson (Chairman of the Sdiptech Board of Directors)

The tasks of the Nomination Committee and the guidelines for the appointment of its members are described on the corporate website, www.sdiptech.se

The proposal of the Nomination Committee will be published at the latest in connection with the notice for the Annual General Meeting and will also be made available at the Company’s website.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be submitted by e-mail to: valberedningen@sdiptech.com or by mail to the company under address:

Nomination Committee

Sdiptech AB

Nybrogatan 39

114 39 Stockholm

Sweden

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 28 October 2022 at 16:00 CEST.



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

