    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:15 2022-10-28 am EDT
210.90 SEK   -5.76%
10:00aSdiptech AB (publ) - Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed
AQ
10/27Transcript : Sdiptech AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the third quarter (July - September) 2022
GL
Sdiptech AB (publ) - Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed

10/28/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Press release
28 October 2022, 16:00

Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed

The Annual General Meeting, held on 18 May 2022, resolved to give the Chairman of the Board of Directors the assignment of contacting the largest shareholders by voting power as of 30 September 2022 and request them to appoint members, who would constitute the Nomination Committee. In accordance therewith, a Nomination Committee for the 2023 annual meeting has now been appointed, consisting of:

  • Saeid Esmaeilzadeh
  • Helen Fasth Gillstedt (representing Handelsbanken Fonder AB)
  • Caroline Sjösten (representing Swedbank Robur Fonder)
  • Jan Samuelson (Chairman of the Sdiptech Board of Directors)

The tasks of the Nomination Committee and the guidelines for the appointment of its members are described on the corporate website, www.sdiptech.se

The proposal of the Nomination Committee will be published at the latest in connection with the notice for the Annual General Meeting and will also be made available at the Company’s website.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be submitted by e-mail to: valberedningen@sdiptech.com or by mail to the company under address:

Nomination Committee
Sdiptech AB
Nybrogatan 39
114 39 Stockholm
Sweden

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com  

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 28 October 2022 at 16:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 427 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2022 417 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 726 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 968 M 730 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 023
Free-Float 78,1%
Technical analysis trends SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 223,80 SEK
Average target price 363,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Holm President & Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Lejdström Chief Financial Officer
Jan Gunnar Samuelson Executive Chairman
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Independent Director
Birgitta Henriksson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)-52.53%730
VINCI-0.67%52 102
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.66%33 532
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%28 550
QUANTA SERVICES22.33%20 060
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.16%17 617