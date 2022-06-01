Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Sdiptech AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/01 10:18:15 am EDT
307.40 SEK   -2.84%
10:01aSdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark
GL
10:00aSdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark
AQ
05/18Sdiptech AB (publ) - Summary from Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark

06/01/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
1 June 2022, 16:00

Sdiptech acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 80 percent of the shares in e-l-m Kragelund A/S, specialising in niched forklift attachments. E-l-m Kragelund A/S is Sdiptech’s first acquisition in Denmark.

E-l-m Kragelund A/S (“ELM”) develops and manufactures innovative attachments for forklifts. Customers are forklift manufacturers and distributors across Europe and the US, targeting the transportation, logistics and warehousing industry. ELM is known in the market for high quality and for product innovation contributing to more efficient and safe goods handling. ELM is headquartered in Kragelund, near Horsens, Denmark, and has an operating profit of approx. DKK 32m.

“The underlying market for efficient material handling solutions is steadily growing and is driven by increasing e-commerce and global trade. ELM’s high-quality products put them in a good position to take advantage of the underlying growth. We look forward to developing the business further together with the talented team at ELM”, says Anders Mattson, Head of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“ELM focuses on integrated attachments, that has longer lifetime, higher load capacity and provide both better visibility and flexibility for the forklift driver compared to standard attachments. This ultimately leads to safety and efficiency in the workplace, as the driver can operate with better sight and in a more flexible way. We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech, which as a long-term owner offers us additional resources and expertise to further develop our product range and services.”, says Olav Bröchner, Owner and CEO at ELM.

E-l-m Kragelund A/S is Sdiptech’s first acquisition in Denmark and will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of June 2022. More information about ELM is available on the company's website: https://e-l-m.com/en/

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com   
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com  

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 1 June 2022 at 16:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment


All news about SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
10:01aSdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark
GL
10:00aSdiptech AB (publ) acquires e-l-m Kragelund A/S in Denmark
AQ
05/18Sdiptech AB (publ) - Summary from Annual General Meeting
GL
05/18Sdiptech AB (publ) - Summary from Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/13Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires Resource Data Management Ltd  
GL
05/13Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires Resource Data Management Ltd  
AQ
05/13SDIPTECH AB (OM : SDIP B) acquired Resource Data Management Ltd.
CI
05/02Sdiptech - Solid M&A Pipeline
AQ
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Sdiptech AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the first quarter (January - March) 202..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 327 M 340 M 340 M
Net income 2022 377 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2022 2 153 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 258 M 1 152 M 1 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 659
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sdiptech AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 316,40 SEK
Average target price 430,88 SEK
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Holm President & Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Lejdström Chief Financial Officer
Jan Gunnar Samuelson Executive Chairman
Ashkan Pouya Independent Director
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)-32.90%1 152
VINCI-3.48%54 024
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.20%34 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.74%29 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.47%23 133
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.01%19 404