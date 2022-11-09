Advanced search
    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-11-08 am EST
220.00 SEK   +2.04%
Sdiptech acquires Patol Ltd and Linesense Fire Detection Ltd

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
Press release
09 November 2022, 08:30

Sdiptech acquires Patol Ltd and Linesense Fire Detection Ltd

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Patol Ltd. and Linesense Fire Detection Ltd. Both companies are specialised in fire safety products and systems.

Patol and Linesense design, manufacture and supply niche fire safety products and systems with applications in a wide variety of infrastructure sectors, including power generation, waste recycling, road infrastructure, food production and data centers. The companies have been operating in the fire detection market since 1968. Patol and Linesense are well known for its high-quality products and systems as well as strong technical support. The companies are headquartered in Reading, Berkshire, UK with an annual turnover in excess of GBP 3.2 million with good profitability.

Patol and Linesense’s products contribute to a safer environment where early notification of potential fire incidents greatly reduces the risk of damage and personal injuries. Patol and Linesense contribute to several of UN’s 17 sustainable development goals and have a strong fit with the Sdiptech ethos to create a safer society.

“Patol and Linesense are an interesting addition to Sdiptech’s business within Safety and Security. The companies specialise in Linear Heat Detection, but also supply a range of other complimentary specialist fire prevention and detection solutions, such as Aspirating Smoke Detection and Infrared Heat Detection. This enabling them to design the right solution for specific customer requirements. We look forward to continuing to develop the business’ further with the talented teams lead by Iain Cumner”, says Johan Lahiri Business Unit Manager of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

‘We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech. The Sdiptech Group’s knowledge and presence within the fire prevention field, along with safety and security in general are highly valued. This is one of the reasons why we believe that this is a great fit for us as we further develop and strengthen our business. We look forward to working with the Sdiptech team and our sister-companies within the Group”, says Brian Jenkins Founder of Patol and Linesense.

Patol and Linesense represented together as Patol, is Sdiptech’s twelfth business unit in the UK and will be included in the business area of Special Infrastructure Solutions as of November 2022.

More information about Patol is available on the company website: https://www.patol.co.uk

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com   
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com  

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 09 November 2022 at 08:30 CET.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,200 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment


