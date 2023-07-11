Press release

11 July 2023, 08:00

Sdiptech completes acquisition of Kemi-tech

On 29 June, Sdiptech AB (publ) announced that the companyhad entered into an agreement to acquire Kemi-tech ApS, a leading provider in tailored chemical solutions for industrial water treatment. The Danish Business Authority has approved the transaction and Sdiptech has now completed the acquisition.

The acquisition of Kemi-tech aligns perfectly with Sdiptech's vision of providing niched technologies that contributes to more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Kemi-tech is Sdiptech’s second business unit in Denmark and will be included in the business area Resource Efficiency as of July 2023.

About Kemi-tech

Based in Hedensted, Denmark, Kemi-tech is specialised in the chemical treatment of all types of water-carrying systems. The company's products ensure that steam boilers, cooling systems and district heating plants run more efficiently, save energy and last longer.

More information about Kemi-tech is available on the company's website: https://www.kemi-tech.eu/.





For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 11 July 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,800 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

