Sdiptech : Members in UN's Global Compact

Sdiptech has signed the UN Sustainability Initiative Global Compact. We hereby commit ourselves to actively work with the Global Compact's ten principles for sustainable development in the four areas of human rights, working conditions, the environment and corruption.

With over 9,500 companies as signatories in more than 160 countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest strategic initiatives for companies in the field of sustainability. The initiative was launched in 1999 and calls on companies to take global responsibility and align their strategies and activities with the 10 principles. The principles are based on the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the ILO's fundamental conventions on human rights in working life, the Rio Declaration and the UN Convention against Corruption.

Once a year, Sdiptech will issue a status report on how we conduct our business in accordance with the 10 principles. Read more about the UN Global Compact and the ten principles at www.unglobalcompact.org.