Sdiptech AB (publ)    SDIP B   SE0003756758

SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)

(SDIP B)
Sdiptech : Members in UN's Global Compact

04/05/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Sdiptech has signed the UN Sustainability Initiative Global Compact. We hereby commit ourselves to actively work with the Global Compact's ten principles for sustainable development in the four areas of human rights, working conditions, the environment and corruption.

With over 9,500 companies as signatories in more than 160 countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest strategic initiatives for companies in the field of sustainability. The initiative was launched in 1999 and calls on companies to take global responsibility and align their strategies and activities with the 10 principles. The principles are based on the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the ILO's fundamental conventions on human rights in working life, the Rio Declaration and the UN Convention against Corruption.

Once a year, Sdiptech will issue a status report on how we conduct our business in accordance with the 10 principles. Read more about the UN Global Compact and the ten principles at www.unglobalcompact.org.

Disclaimer

Sdiptech AB published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 17:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
03/09SDIPTECH AB  : (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of ..
AQ
03/09SDIPTECH AB  : (publ) explores the conditions for carrying out a directed new sh..
AQ
03/04SDIPTECH  : Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of war..
AQ
02/24SDIPTECH  : Chairman of the Board at Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exer..
AQ
02/22SDIPTECH  : acquires Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd
PU
02/22SDIPTECH  : sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidanc..
AQ
02/19SDIPTECH  : acquires Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd
AQ
02/19SDIPTECH  : divests the Swedish elevator business
AQ
02/19SDIPTECH  : divest Tello Service Partner AB
AQ
Financials
Sales 2020 2 067 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2020 247 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 239 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 183 M 1 399 M 1 401 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,49x
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 358
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 367,50 SEK
Last Close Price 344,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Holm President & Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Lejdström Chief Financial Officer
Jan Gunnar Samuelson Executive Chairman
Ashkan Pouya Independent Director
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SDIPTECH AB (PUBL)49.78%1 395
VINCI10.52%59 735
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 231
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.19%27 644
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.06%20 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.31%19 396
