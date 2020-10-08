Log in
SDL : and Women in Localization Launch Campaign to Promote Mental Health During COVID-19

10/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Through its Platinum Sponsorship SDL Will Work Closely With Women in Localization to Host a Series of Events, Forums and Training Initiatives

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, has partnered with Women in Localization to raise awareness of mental health issues and promote mental and physical wellbeing of people working remotely due to COVID-19. The campaign will be delivered across events organized by Women in Localization as well as SDL’s own initiatives.

Estimates suggest that 42 percent of the U.S. workforce is now working from home full-time, and across Europe 4/10 workers have turned to home working during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new working normal, coupled with the isolation of lockdown and political and financial instability, is having an adverse effect on peoples’ mental health with more than 40% reporting mental health conditions since June 2020.

“Those affected by mental health issues often suffer in silence,” said Virginia Clark, VP of Global Talent Development at SDL. “Our goal is to change that by hosting a series of events for our colleagues, and members of Women in Localization, where everyone feels safe, and has an outlet, to express how they feel and how they’ve personally been impacted. Training and guidance will be offered to help everyone overcome the many challenges presented by the pandemic.”

SDL, through its Platinum sponsorship of Women in Localization, will host a series of events through the SDL Women’s Forum alongside Women in Localization’s own events and local in-country Chapters, to encourage colleagues and members of the community to share their feelings and how they’re coping with working from home on a permanent basis. Ongoing workshops and training focused on ‘Wellness in the Digital Age’ alongside other initiatives such as virtual yoga and fitness classes will also be offered to all 4,500 SDL employees.

“A big thank you to SDL for working to address the important issue of mental health during COVID,” said Women in Localization President Loy Searle. “During these very challenging times, this effort is very meaningful and can have a profound impact.”

Women in Localization, founded in 2008, is a global community that supports women through its mentorship and coaching program, local Chapter events, training initiatives and resources. Its goal is to promote and advocate equality among members and across the localization industry.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world’s top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Women in Localization

Women in Localization (W.L.) was founded in 2008 by Silvia Avary-Silveira, Eva Klaudinyova and Anna N. Schlegel, and is the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry with over 5,000 members globally. Its mission is to foster a global community for the advancement of women and the localization industry. It aims to provide an open, collaborative forum where women can share expertise and experience and help each other move forward in their careers. Started in the San Francisco Bay Area, W.L. has expanded its membership to include women across the globe, encouraging members to meet in other local geographies. To learn more, visit www.womeninlocalization.com. You can also follow W.L. on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
