    DE000A3CM708

SDM SE

(75S)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  06:49 2022-10-20 am EDT
3.960 EUR   +5.32%
02:01pDd : sdm SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:55pDd : sdm SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: sdm SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/20/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2022 / 19:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Reisinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sdm SE

b) LEI
529900M5TAUGBE9AIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CM708

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.06 EUR 406.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 400.00 EUR
4.02 EUR 4.02 EUR
4.00 EUR 1600.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 1200.00 EUR
4.02 EUR 438.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0081 EUR 4048.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: sdm SE
Traubinger Straße 1
81477 München
Germany
Internet: www.sdm-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78973  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
