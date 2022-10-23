Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. SDS Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDS   MYQ0212OO009

SDS GROUP

(SDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-10-20
0.6050 MYR   -0.82%
10/17Seamless Distribution Systems Unit Lands Order for Smart Sales, Distribution Software in Sudan
MT
10/0760,873,585 Ordinary Shares of SDS Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-OCT-2022.
CI
08/26SDS Group Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Right-wing politician expected to take lead in Slovenia's presidential election

10/23/2022 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Slovenian politician Anze Logar

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Polls opened in the Slovenian presidential election on Sunday with former foreign minister in the rightist government, Anze Logar, expected to lead the seven candidates after the first round of voting.

Opinion polls suggest that no candidate will win the more than 50% of the votes that would secure victory after the first round. The two candidates who win most votes will face run-off in two weeks.

Polling stations close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) and first results are expected about two hours later.

Although the role is mostly ceremonial, the president leads the army and also nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Most of the nominations have to be confirmed by parliament.

The EU and NATO member state's new president will replace Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who served two terms and is often referred in public as the Instagram president for his use of the social network.

The latest opinion polls by television station Pop TV suggest Logar will win the first round with 26.9% of the votes, followed by lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar with 19% and ruling coalition candidate Milan Brglez on 12.9%.

Logar, 46, is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost April's general election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of new Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Pirc Musar, a 54-year-old former TV presenter who is now an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

Musar is vying to become the first female president of the ex-Yugoslav republic.

"While the president's role in Slovenia is largely ceremonial, the election result will reflect voter support for liberal pro-EU political forces in relation to populist eurosceptic parties," the Teneo consultancy said before the election.

(Reporting by Katja Lihtenvalner; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2022 6,18 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 248 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 22,5%
SDS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SDS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Seng Tan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kee Meng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Pang Kiam Lim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sze Fui Phang Independent Non-Executive Director
Choo Earn Ding Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDS GROUP105.08%52
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.56%16 025
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-1.67%5 722
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-6.98%4 135
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK18.63%3 474
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.22.09%3 403