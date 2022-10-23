Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. SDS Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDS   MYQ0212OO009

SDS GROUP

(SDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-10-20
0.6050 MYR   -0.82%
03:06pRight-wing politician takes lead in Slovenia's presidential race
RE
10/17Seamless Distribution Systems Unit Lands Order for Smart Sales, Distribution Software in Sudan
MT
10/0760,873,585 Ordinary Shares of SDS Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-OCT-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Right-wing politician takes lead in Slovenia's presidential race

10/23/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Slovenian politician Anze Logar

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -A right-wing former foreign minister, Anze Logar, won most votes in the first round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday, preliminary results based on a partial vote count on the election commission web site showed.

Logar secured 34% of the vote while Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won 26.88%, based on around 80% of ballots cast, and they will face a run-off on November 13.

Although the role is mostly ceremonial, the president is commander in chief of the armed forces and also nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Most of those nominations also have to be confirmed by parliament.

The new president of Slovenia, a member of the European Union and NATO, will replace Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who served two terms and is often referred to in public as the Instagram president for his use of the social network.

Logar, 46, is a member of the eurosceptic, anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of ex-prime minister Janez Jansa, who lost a parliamentary election in April to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of new Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Pirc Musar, a 54-year-old former TV presenter who is now an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

Musar is vying to become the first female president of the small ex-Yugoslav republic.

"While the president's role in Slovenia is largely ceremonial, the election result will reflect voter support for liberal pro-EU political forces in relation to populist eurosceptic parties," the Teneo consultancy said before the election.

(Reporting by Katja LihtenvalnerEditing by Ivana Sekularac, David Goodman and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SDS GROUP
03:06pRight-wing politician takes lead in Slovenia's presidential race
RE
10/17Seamless Distribution Systems Unit Lands Order for Smart Sales, Distribution Software i..
MT
10/0760,873,585 Ordinary Shares of SDS Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
08/26SDS Group Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/26Seamless Distribution Systems Books 5G Order from PwC's Global Strategy Consulting Team
MT
08/19RBC and ICICI Bank, a Private Sector Bank in India With a NYSE Listing, to Collaborate ..
MT
05/27SDS Group Berhad Declares Second Interim Single Tier Dividend for the Financial Year En..
CI
05/27SDS Group Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
03/09SDS Group Boosts Size of Proposed Share Issuance to 58 Million Shares; Shares Gain 4%
MT
02/25SDS Group Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2022 6,18 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 248 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SDS GROUP
Duration : Period :
SDS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Seng Tan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kee Meng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Pang Kiam Lim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sze Fui Phang Independent Non-Executive Director
Choo Earn Ding Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDS GROUP105.08%52
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.56%16 025
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-1.67%5 722
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-6.98%4 135
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK18.63%3 474
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.22.09%3 403