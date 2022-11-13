Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. SDS Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDS   MYQ0212OO009

SDS GROUP

(SDS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-11-10
0.6800 MYR   -0.73%
02:51pSlovenia elects first female president
RE
11/02Bosnian Serb opposition protests against 'stolen' election results
RE
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Lee Yee Ling as an Independent Non Executive Member of Risk Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Slovenia elects first female president

11/13/2022 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Second round of presidential elections in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed.

Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.83 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.17 percent, according to election commission data based on 86.7 percent of the votes counted.

Turnout was 49.9 percent, the commision data showed.

Although the role is mostly ceremonial, the president is commander in chief of the armed forces and also nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Most of the nominations have to be confirmed by parliament.

The new president of Slovenia, an EU and NATO member state, will replace Borut Pahor who has been active in politics for 30 years. A former fashion model who served two five-year terms, Pahor is often referred to in public as the Instagram president for his frequent use of the social network.

"I expect the next president to care about us, the citizens, to represent Slovenia in a good manner," Uros Pinter said after casting his ballot in Ljubljana. "I think it is time for a female president."

Pirc Musar, a former TV presenter who became an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

Her rival Logar, 46, is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former prime minister Janez Jansa, who lost April's parliamentary election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Logar's campaign slogan was: "Let's work together for the future". He had focused in his speeches on traditional family values and religion in the largely Roman Catholic country.

(Additional reporting by Antonio BronicEditing by Ivana Sekularac and Gareth Jones)

By Katja Lihtenvalner


© Reuters 2022
All news about SDS GROUP
02:51pSlovenia elects first female president
RE
11/02Bosnian Serb opposition protests against 'stolen' election results
RE
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Lee Yee Ling as an Independent Non Execu..
CI
10/25SDS Group Berhad Announces Resignation of Dr. Lim Pang Kiam as an Independent Non Execu..
CI
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Patricia Rangene Packium as an Independe..
CI
10/25SDS Group Berhad Announces Resignation of Lim Pang Kiam as an Independent Non Executive..
CI
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Patricia Rangene Packium as an Independe..
CI
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Lee Yee Ling as an Independent Non Execu..
CI
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Lee Yee Ling as an Independent Non Execu..
CI
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Resignation of Dr Lim Pang Kiam as an Independent Non Execut..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net Debt 2022 6,18 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 279 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SDS GROUP
Duration : Period :
SDS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Seng Tan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kee Meng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Pang Kiam Lim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sze Fui Phang Independent Non-Executive Director
Choo Earn Ding Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDS GROUP130.51%60
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.13%18 880
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.7.06%5 679
LOTUS BAKERIES NV4.29%4 882
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.31.59%3 598
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK17.65%3 466