    SDS   MYQ0212OO009

SDS GROUP

(SDS)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-11-10
0.6800 MYR   -0.73%
11/02Bosnian Serb opposition protests against 'stolen' election results
RE
10/25Sds Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Miss Lee Yee Ling as an Independent Non Executive Member of Risk Committee
CI
10/25SDS Group Berhad Announces Resignation of Dr. Lim Pang Kiam as an Independent Non Executive Member of Risk Committee
CI
Slovenia's election may produce first woman president

11/13/2022 | 03:22am EST
Second round of presidential elections in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a presidential election runoff, with former TV presenter Natasa Pirc Musar hoping to beat right-wing politician Andze Logar and become the country's first woman president.

Although Logar came first in the first round on Oct. 23, opinion polls have narrowly favoured a victory on Sunday for Pirc Musar, an independent candidate who has secured the support of the ruling coalition for the runoff.

Polling stations close at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) and first results are expected about two hours later.

Although the role is mostly ceremonial, the president heads the army and also nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Most of the nominations have to be confirmed by parliament.

The new president of Slovenia, an EU and NATO member state, will replace Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who served two five-year terms and is often referred in public as the Instagram president for his frequent use of the social network.

An opinion poll conducted by the Ninamedia agency published in the daily Dnevnik on Friday showed Pirc Musar winning 51.2% of the votes, with Logar taking 48.8%.

"I expect the next president to care about us, the citizens, to represent Slovenia in a good manner," Uros Pinter said after casting his ballot in Ljubljana. "I think it is time for a female president."

Pirc Musar, 54, a former TV presenter who is now an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.

Logar, 46, is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost April's general election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of Prime Minister Robert Golob.

"Pirc Musar's victory would signify continued voter support for moderate center-left politicians in the country, which until recently was governed by a right-wing populist government led by Janez Jansa," Teneo consultancy said in a note on Thursday.

Logar's campaign slogan was: "Let's work together for the future," and he focused in his speeches on traditional family values and religion in the largely Roman Catholic country.

(Additional reporting by Antonio Bronic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Frnaces Kerry)

By Katja Lihtenvalner


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net Debt 2022 6,18 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 279 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SDS GROUP
Duration : Period :
SDS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Seng Tan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kee Meng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Pang Kiam Lim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sze Fui Phang Independent Non-Executive Director
Choo Earn Ding Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDS GROUP130.51%60
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.13%18 880
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.7.06%5 679
LOTUS BAKERIES NV4.29%4 882
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.31.59%3 598
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK17.65%3 466