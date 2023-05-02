Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SDX Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDX   GB00BJ5JNL69

SDX ENERGY PLC

(SDX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-05-02 am EDT
4.750 GBX   -12.04%
03:18pKnights Group buys St James Law and Baines Wilson
AN
04/28SDX Energy shares fall as it reports a decline in annual revenue
AN
04/28AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Numis rockets on takeover by Deutsche Bank
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knights Group buys St James Law and Baines Wilson

05/02/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

SDX Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas company which operates in the Middle East and North Africa - Announces it is partnering with Aleph New Energies to explore and develop projects in the alternative energy sector. As part of the partnership SDX and ANE will work together to provide technical and commercial support to identify and develop projects; additionally, ANE will provide the financing for such projects.

----------

Oxford BioDynamics PLC - Oxford-based biotechnology firm focused on discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers - Announces that it has been granted the FNIH Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies Award to reduce to practice the EpiSwitch test for prognosis of acute adverse response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy associated with IO-triggered Hyper-Progressive disease. Adds the award is worth USD963,000.

----------

IOG PLC - UK-focused developer of offshore gas - Reports steady progress towards resolution of Blythe H2 drilling issues highlighted on April 18. Hopes to be onstream by end of the second quarter and production is then expected to build up to 30 million to 40 million standard cubic feet per day. Sees an additional cost impact of GBP2million to 3 million. Further, reports nine 33rd round licence applications are also progressing, potentially adding discovered resources to existing production clusters.

----------

Knights Group Holdings PLC - Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire-based legal and professional services firm - Agrees to acquire St James Law Ltd, a Newcastle-based commercial law firm for GBP1.75 million, and Baines Wilson LLP an independent law firm headquartered in Carlisle for GBP3.37 million. Expects acquisition of St James Law to be immediately earnings enhancing. Both deals will be satisfied from existing resources.

----------

Zephyr Energy PLC - oil & gas exploration and development company in the Rocky Mountains in the US - Updates on its hedging programme related to oil production from its non-operated asset portfolio in the Williston Basin, US. Elects to enter into additional oil hedge agreements. Says volumes hedged for the nine months ended December 31 have increased from 94,000 barrels to 137,000 barrels, with BP continuing to serve as the counterparty. Notes the programme has been structured to provide cashflow surety related to the company's debt obligations, as well as to derisk funding requirements for the flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, while allowing for additional exposure to future fluctuations in prices.

----------

OKYO Pharma Ltd - UK-based ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease - Announces the first patient has been screened for its phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of OK-101 ophthalmic solution in subjects with dry eye disease. Says trial marks a "significant step". Notes the drug and placebo will be administered in both eyes twice daily for 12 weeks. Adds the duration of a patient's treatment will be approximately 14 weeks, including a 2-week run-in period and 12 weeks of treatment.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.91% 75.31 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.48% 462.66 Real-time Quote.2.09%
IOG PLC 7.42% 4.995 Delayed Quote.-71.99%
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.24% 84.4 Delayed Quote.-20.93%
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED 5.88% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-32.00%
OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC 5.82% 16.375 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.33% 150.53 Real-time Quote.0.12%
SDX ENERGY PLC -12.04% 4.75 Delayed Quote.-36.47%
WTI -5.11% 71.655 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
ZEPHYR ENERGY PLC -1.10% 4.5 Delayed Quote.-24.17%
All news about SDX ENERGY PLC
03:18pKnights Group buys St James Law and Baines Wilson
AN
04/28SDX Energy shares fall as it reports a decline in annual revenue
AN
04/28AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Numis rockets on takeover by Deutsche Bank
AN
04/28Sdx Energy : 2022 Annual Results Report
PU
04/28Sdx Energy : 2022 Annual Results Press Release
PU
04/28Earnings Flash (SDX.L) SDX ENERGY Posts FY22 Loss $-0.17
MT
04/28Earnings Flash (SDX.L) SDX ENERGY Reports FY22 Revenue $43.8M
MT
04/28SDX Energy plc Announces Audited Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28SDX Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08Poolbeg patent boost; Resolute Mining resource up
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 8,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,30x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart SDX ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
SDX Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDX ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 $
Average target price 0,18 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daan Hanssen CFO & Group Financial Controller
Jay Bhattacherjee Executive Chairman
Yvon Quillien Manager Morocco Country
Timothy James Thornton Linacre Senior Independent Director
Krzysztof Antoni Zielicki Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDX ENERGY PLC-36.47%14
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.82%316 860
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.11%124 254
CNOOC LIMITED28.26%77 562
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.40%69 734
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.53%66 191
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer