SDX Energy plans to expand Morocco drilling operations in 2023

(Alliance News) - SDX Energy PLC on Monday announced plans to expand its drilling operations in Morocco in 2023, following two discoveries at the recently completed SAK-1 AND KSR-20 wells.

Over 70 prospects have been identified on Moroccan acreage through 3D seismic coverage, of which 25 have been high-graded.

The SAK-1 well has already been connected to SDX's infrastructure, with testing results indicating its place volumes to be around 0.44 billion cubic feet.

The well has also reportedly opened up a new production area to the northwest of its historical producing area.

"In addition to opening a new play fairway with numerous follow-on drillable targets, the wells will contribute immediately to production and revenue growth in an area where demand and gas pricing is robust. Morocco remains a key area of potential growth for SDX and we look forward to planning further drilling in 2023," said Chief Executive Officer Mark Reid.

Shares in SDX Energy fell 0.1% to 8.74 pence in London on Monday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.