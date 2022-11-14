Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SDX Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDX   GB00BJ5JNL69

SDX ENERGY PLC

(SDX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
8.750 GBX    0.00%
12:02pSDX Energy plans to expand Morocco drilling operations in 2023
AN
10/31SDX Energy Appoints Former Aminex CEO As Nonexecutive Chair
MT
10/31SDX Energy plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SDX Energy plans to expand Morocco drilling operations in 2023

11/14/2022 | 12:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - SDX Energy PLC on Monday announced plans to expand its drilling operations in Morocco in 2023, following two discoveries at the recently completed SAK-1 AND KSR-20 wells.

Over 70 prospects have been identified on Moroccan acreage through 3D seismic coverage, of which 25 have been high-graded.

The SAK-1 well has already been connected to SDX's infrastructure, with testing results indicating its place volumes to be around 0.44 billion cubic feet.

The well has also reportedly opened up a new production area to the northwest of its historical producing area.

"In addition to opening a new play fairway with numerous follow-on drillable targets, the wells will contribute immediately to production and revenue growth in an area where demand and gas pricing is robust. Morocco remains a key area of potential growth for SDX and we look forward to planning further drilling in 2023," said Chief Executive Officer Mark Reid.

Shares in SDX Energy fell 0.1% to 8.74 pence in London on Monday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,1 M - -
Net income 2022 4,00 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart SDX ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
SDX Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SDX ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 0,19 $
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Reid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy James Thornton Linacre Chairman
Yvon Quillien Manager Morocco Country
Catherine Elizabeth Ann Stalker Independent Non-Executive Director
Krzysztof Antoni Zielicki Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SDX ENERGY PLC-8.85%21
CHEVRON CORPORATION58.89%360 546
CONOCOPHILLIPS85.59%166 924
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.61%86 411
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.68%68 407
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.40%67 334