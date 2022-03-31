Sea Harvest : Availability of Annual Financial Statements

Sea Harvest Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2008/001066/06) Share code: SHG ISIN: ZAE000240198 ("Sea Harvest" or "Company")

Availability of Annual Financial Statements

Shareholders are referred to the reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated results of Sea Harvest for the year ended 31 December 2021, released on the Stock Exchange News Service on 28 February 2022 and are advised that the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, including the audit opinion by Ernst & Young Inc. which sets out the key audit matters and the basis for the unqualified opinion, has been made available at www.seaharvestgroup.co.za and is also available for inspection at the Company's registered office at The Boulevard Office Park, 1st Floor, Block C, Searle Street, Cape Town, 7925.

The Annual Financial Statements contain no modifications to the reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated financial results referred to above.

A further announcement providing details of the release of the Sea Harvest Integrated Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will be released in due course.

Cape Town

31 March 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited