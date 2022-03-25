Sea Harvest Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2008/001066/06)

Share code: SHG ISIN: ZAE000240198 ("Sea Harvest")

Dealings in securities by directors

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE"), the following information relating to off-market dealings in securities by the directors of Sea Harvest and its major subsidiaries is disclosed:

Name of director: Felix Ratheb Name of company: Sea Harvest Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable Share Plan Date of transaction: 24 March 2022 Number of securities: 619,884 Price per security: R13.584 Total value: R8,420,504.26 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Name of director: Muhammad Brey Name of company: Sea Harvest Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable Share Plan Date of transaction: 24 March 2022 Number of securities: 326,183 Price per security: R13.584 Total value: R4,430,869.87 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Name of director: Terence Calvin Brown Name of company: Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable Share Plan Date of transaction: 24 March 2022 Number of securities: 197,218 Price per security: R13.584 Total value: R2,679,009.31 Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Name of director: Madoda Khumalo Name of company: Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable Share Plan Date of transaction: 24 March 2022