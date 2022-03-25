Sea Harvest Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2008/001066/06)
Share code: SHG ISIN: ZAE000240198 ("Sea Harvest")
Dealings in securities by directors
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE"), the following information relating to off-market dealings in securities by the directors of Sea Harvest and its major subsidiaries is disclosed:
|
Name of director:
|
Felix Ratheb
|
Name of company:
|
Sea Harvest
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable
|
Share Plan
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 March 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
619,884
|
Price per security:
|
R13.584
|
Total value:
|
R8,420,504.26
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
Name of director:
|
Muhammad Brey
|
Name of company:
|
Sea Harvest
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable
|
Share Plan
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 March 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
326,183
|
Price per security:
|
R13.584
|
Total value:
|
R4,430,869.87
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
Name of director:
|
Terence Calvin Brown
|
Name of company:
|
Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable
|
Share Plan
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 March 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
197,218
|
Price per security:
|
R13.584
|
Total value:
|
R2,679,009.31
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
Name of director:
|
Madoda Khumalo
|
Name of company:
|
Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable
|
Share Plan
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 March 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
64,034
|
Price per security:
|
R13.584
|
Total value:
|
R869,837.86
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
Cape Town
|
25 March 2022
|
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
