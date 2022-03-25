Log in
    SHG   ZAE000240198

SEA HARVEST GROUP LIMITED

(SHG)
  Report
Sea Harvest : Dealings in securities by directors

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Sea Harvest Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2008/001066/06)

Share code: SHG ISIN: ZAE000240198 ("Sea Harvest")

Dealings in securities by directors

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE"), the following information relating to off-market dealings in securities by the directors of Sea Harvest and its major subsidiaries is disclosed:

Name of director:

Felix Ratheb

Name of company:

Sea Harvest

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable

Share Plan

Date of transaction:

24 March 2022

Number of securities:

619,884

Price per security:

R13.584

Total value:

R8,420,504.26

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Name of director:

Muhammad Brey

Name of company:

Sea Harvest

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable

Share Plan

Date of transaction:

24 March 2022

Number of securities:

326,183

Price per security:

R13.584

Total value:

R4,430,869.87

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Name of director:

Terence Calvin Brown

Name of company:

Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable

Share Plan

Date of transaction:

24 March 2022

Number of securities:

197,218

Price per security:

R13.584

Total value:

R2,679,009.31

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Name of director:

Madoda Khumalo

Name of company:

Sea Harvest Corporation Proprietary Limited

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Acceptance of Forfeitable Shares in terms of the Forfeitable

Share Plan

Date of transaction:

24 March 2022

Number of securities:

64,034

Price per security:

R13.584

Total value:

R869,837.86

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Cape Town

25 March 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Sea Harvest Group Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
