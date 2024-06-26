JAKARTA (Reuters) -E-commerce firm Shopee said on Wednesday it agreed to make changes to its services in Indonesia after the country's antitrust agency said the platform had admitted to violating anti-monopoly rules.

Indonesia's antitrust agency, known as KPPU, said in a statement Shopee had admitted to having violated anti-competition rules by directing customers to certain delivery services after being accused of the breaches last month.

"Shopee is always committed to complying with all applicable regulations and laws in the Republic of Indonesia in conducting our business operations," Radynal Nataprawira, Shopee Indonesia's Head of Public Affairs said in a statement.

Shopee also said it had proposed changes on its user interface to demonstrate compliance in providing best services to its users and in accordance with the feedback from KPPU.

Shopee, the market leader in Indonesia's fast-growing e-commerce sector, is owned by Southeast Asian technology firm Sea Ltd.

Aside from Shopee, KPPU has also been investigating the local unit of another e-commerce platform Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Alibaba.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by John Mair and Lincoln Feast.)