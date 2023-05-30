Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sea Limited - SE

Advanced search
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
05:41p 2023-05-30
58.57 USD   -2.58%
05/30/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sea Limited ("Sea" or the "Company") (NYSE: SE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sea and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 16, 2023, Sea issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Sea reported first-quarter earnings that fell significantly short of expectations due to a sharp increase in loan reserves. Sea also disclosed that the Company's previous Chief Investment Officer, David Ma, had left that role and joined the Company's Board of Directors. 

On this news, Sea's stock price fell $15.62 per share, or 17.74%, to close at $72.45 per share on May 16, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-sea-limited---se-301837695.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
