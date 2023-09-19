Sea Limited Announces Change of Venue for Annual General Meeting on September 22,

2023

Singapore, September 19, 2023 - Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") today announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on September 22, 2023 will now be held at the Company's office at 1 Fusionopolis Place, #17-10, Galaxis, Singapore 138522. Other than the change of venue, all details in the Company's previous announcement related to the AGM issued on August 31, 2023 remain unchanged.

