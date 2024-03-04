Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am happy to share that we have achieved our first full year of annual profit since our IPO,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2023, we achieved profitability, strengthened our market leadership for our e-commerce business, grew our digital financial services business, and stabilized the performance of our digital entertainment business. We have emerged with a much stronger balance sheet with our cash position increasing to 8.5 billion dollars as of the end of 2023, demonstrating the discipline and prudence we have applied in our investments over the past year. Looking ahead, we expect 2024 to be another profitable year.”

“Despite an environment of intensified competition in Southeast Asia, we believe Shopee had a meaningful gain in market share between the start and the end of 2023. We are happy to have solidified Shopee’s market share in the region, and we intend to maintain our market share in 2024. We expect Shopee’s full-year GMV growth to be in the high teens range and its adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in the second half of this year.”

“For SeaMoney, 2023 was the first year of positive profit, primarily attributed to our consumer and SME credit business. In 2024, we will continue to invest in user acquisition for our credit business, both on and off Shopee platform as we see significant upside in our markets. As we scale, we will remain prudent on risk management.”

“For Garena, I am happy to share that we are seeing improved user acquisition and retention trends for Free Fire. In 2023, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally according to Sensor Tower. We are pleased that these positive trends are continuing into 2024. In February, Free Fire achieved more than 100 million peak daily active users. It remains one of the largest mobile games in the world. With this positive momentum, we currently expect Free Fire to grow double-digits year-on-year for both user base and bookings in 2024.”

“We are pleased to see positive trends in both growth and profitability for all three of our businesses. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest for the future with discipline and focus.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Group
    • Total GAAP revenue was US$3.6 billion, up 4.8% year-on-year.
    • Total gross profit was US$1.5 billion, as compared to total gross profit of US$1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Total net loss was US$(111.6) million, as compared to total net income of US$422.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Total adjusted EBITDA1 was US$126.7 million, as compared to US$495.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • As of December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short-term and other treasury investments2 were US$8.5 billion, representing a net increase3 of US$565.7 million from September 30, 2023.

  • E-commerce
    • GAAP revenue was US$2.6 billion, up 23.2% year-on-year.
    • GAAP revenue included US$2.3 billion of GAAP marketplace revenue, which consists of core marketplace revenue and value-added services revenue and increased by 23.2% year-on-year.
      • Core marketplace revenue, mainly consisting of transaction-based fees and advertising revenues, was up 40.6% year-on-year to US$1.6 billion as a result of platform growth and improved monetization.
      • Value-added services revenue, mainly consisting of revenues related to logistics services, was down 5.3% year-on-year to US$657.9 million as a result of higher revenue net-off against shipping subsidies.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$(225.3) million, as compared to US$196.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$(346.5) million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA improved meaningfully quarter-on-quarter for both Asia and Other markets.
      • Asia markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(192.9) million in the quarter, as compared to US$320.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$(306.2) million for the third quarter of 2023.
      • Other markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(32.4) million in the quarter, as compared to US$(123.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$(40.3) million for the third quarter of 2023.
      • In Brazil, unit economics continued to improve, with contribution margin4 loss per order improving 88.9% year-on-year to US$(0.05) for the quarter.
    • Gross orders totaled 2.5 billion for the quarter, increasing by 46.0% year-on-year and 13.4% quarter-on-quarter.
    • GMV was US$23.1 billion for the quarter, increasing by 28.6% year-on-year and 15.3% quarter-on-quarter.

  • Digital Financial Services
    • GAAP revenue was US$472.4 million, up 24.3% year-on-year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$148.5 million, up 96.4% year-on-year.
    • Digital financial services revenue and operating income are primarily attributed to the consumer and SME credit business. As of December 31, 2023, consumer and SME loans principal outstanding was US$3.1 billion, up 27.0% year-on-year. This consists of US$2.5 billion on-book and US$0.6 billion off-book loans principal outstanding5.
    • Non-performing loans past due by more than 90 days as a percentage of consumer and SME loans on-book was 1.6%, stable quarter-on-quarter.

  • Digital Entertainment
    • GAAP revenue was US$510.8 million, as compared to US$592.2 million for the previous quarter.
    • Bookings6 were US$456.3 million, up 1.9% quarter-on-quarter.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$217.4 million, as compared to US$234.0 million for the previous quarter.
    • Adjusted EBITDA represented 47.6% of bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 52.2% for the previous quarter.
    • Quarterly active users were 528.7 million, as compared to 544.1 million for the previous quarter.
    • Quarterly paying users were 39.7 million, as compared to 40.5 million for the previous quarter. Paying user ratio was 7.5%, remaining stable quarter-on-quarter.
    • Average bookings per user were US$0.86, up 4.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Group
    • Total GAAP revenue was US$13.1 billion, up 4.9% year-on-year.
    • Total gross profit was US$5.8 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year.
    • Total net income was US$162.7 million, as compared to total net loss of US$(1.7) billion for the full year of 2022.
    • Total adjusted EBITDA1 was US$1.2 billion, as compared to US$(878.1) million for the full year of 2022.

  • E-commerce
    • GAAP revenue was US$9.0 billion, up 23.5% year-on-year.
    • GAAP revenue included US$7.9 billion of GAAP marketplace revenue, up 27.4% year-on-year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$(213.8) million, as compared to US$(1.7) billion for the full year of 2022.
    • Gross orders totaled 8.2 billion, up 8.8% year-on-year.
    • GMV was US$78.5 billion, up 6.8% year-on-year.

  • Digital Financial Services
    • GAAP revenue was US$1.8 billion, up 44.0% year-on-year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$550.1 million, as compared to US$(228.6) million for the full year of 2022.

  • Digital Entertainment
    • GAAP revenue was US$2.2 billion, as compared to US$3.9 billion for the full year of 2022.
    • Bookings6 were US$1.8 billion, as compared to US$2.8 billion for the full year of 2022.
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$920.9 million, as compared to US$1.3 billion for the full year of 2022.
    • Adjusted EBITDA represented 50.9% of bookings for the full year of 2023, as compared to 47.7% for the full year of 2022.

Unaudited Summary of Financial Results

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars “$” except for per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months
ended December 31,

 

For the Full Year
ended December 31,

 

 

2022

2023

 

2022

2023

 

 

$

$

YOY%

$

$

YOY%

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Entertainment

948,857

 

510,773

 

(46.2

)%

3,877,163

 

2,172,009

 

(44.0

)%

E-commerce and other services

2,231,133

 

2,771,267

 

24.2

%

7,463,173

 

9,770,376

 

30.9

%

Sales of goods

271,594

 

334,588

 

23.2

%

1,109,369

 

1,121,175

 

1.1

%

 

3,451,584

 

3,616,628

 

4.8

%

12,449,705

 

13,063,560

 

4.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Entertainment

(242,470

)

(161,360

)

(33.5

)%

(1,077,017

)

(672,481

)

(37.6

)%

E-commerce and other services

(1,282,174

)

(1,621,218

)

26.4

%

(5,194,065

)

(5,530,043

)

6.5

%

Cost of goods sold

(229,627

)

(309,263

)

34.7

%

(993,346

)

(1,027,389

)

3.4

%

 

(1,754,271

)

(2,091,841

)

19.2

%

(7,264,428

)

(7,229,913

)

(0.5

)%

Gross profit

1,697,313

 

1,524,787

 

(10.2

)%

5,185,277

 

5,833,647

 

12.5

%

Other operating income

68,453

 

58,524

 

(14.5

)%

279,184

 

221,021

 

(20.8

)%

Sales and marketing expenses

(473,620

)

(967,433

)

104.3

%

(3,269,223

)

(2,779,223

)

(15.0

)%

General and administrative expenses

(352,321

)

(232,603

)

(34.0

)%

(1,437,612

)

(1,134,724

)

(21.1

)%

Provision for credit losses

(175,103

)

(159,988

)

(8.6

)%

(513,690

)

(633,942

)

23.4

%

Research and development expenses

(244,195

)

(279,806

)

14.6

%

(1,376,501

)

(1,164,126

)

(15.4

)%

Impairment of goodwill

(177,663

)

-

 

-

 

(354,943

)

(117,875

)

(66.8

)%

Total operating expenses

(1,354,449

)

(1,581,306

)

16.7

%

(6,672,785

)

(5,608,869

)

(15.9

)%

Operating income (loss)

342,864

 

(56,519

)

(116.5

)%

(1,487,508

)

224,778

 

(115.1

)%

Non-operating income (loss), net

34,973

 

31,654

 

(9.5

)%

(13,025

)

207,616

 

(1,694.0

)%

Income tax credit (expense)

43,461

 

(76,894

)

(276.9

)%

(168,395

)

(262,680

)

56.0

%

Share of results of equity investees

1,540

 

(9,856

)

(740.0

)%

11,156

 

(7,032

)

(163.0

)%

Net income (loss)

422,838

 

(111,615

)

(126.4

)%

(1,657,772

)

162,682

 

(109.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) per share attributable to
   Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders:

   Basic

0.76

 

(0.19

)

(125.0

)%

(2.96

)

0.27

 

(109.1

)%

Diluted

0.72

 

(0.19

)

(126.4

)%

(2.96

)

0.25

 

(108.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenue of
   Digital Entertainment

(405,262

)

(54,459

)

(86.6

)%

(1,125,294

)

(362,397

)

(67.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA for Digital

   Entertainment (1)

258,233

 

217,411

 

(15.8

)%

1,313,091

 

920,923

 

(29.9

)%

Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1)

196,146

 

(225,332

)

(214.9

)%

(1,690,554

)

(213,774

)

(87.4

)%

Adjusted EBITDA for Digital

   Financial Services (1)

75,601

 

148,482

 

96.4

%

(228,560

)

550,112

 

(340.7

)%

Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1)

(25,437

)

(6,979

)

(72.6

)%

(239,149

)

(44,880

)

(81.2

)%

Unallocated expenses (2)

(8,887

)

(6,877

)

(22.6

)%

(32,962

)

(33,199

)

0.7

%

Total adjusted EBITDA (1)

495,656

 

126,705

 

(74.4

)%

(878,134

)

1,179,182

 

(234.3

)%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Our total GAAP revenue increased by 4.8% to US$3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue was US$510.8 million compared to US$948.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to moderation in user monetization year-on-year.
  • E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 24.2% to US$2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the GMV growth of our e-commerce business and the growth of our credit business year-on-year.
  • Sales of goods: GAAP revenue increased by 23.2% to US$334.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$271.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of Revenue

Our total cost of revenue was US$2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to US$1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue decreased by 33.5% to US$161.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$242.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for e-commerce and other services segment combined was US$1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to US$1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by higher costs of logistics from order growth.
  • Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 34.7% to US$309.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$229.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other Operating Income

Other operating income was US$58.5 million and US$68.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Other operating income mainly consists of rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 104.3% to US$967.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$473.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The table below sets forth breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

 

For the Three Months
ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2023

YOY%

Sales and Marketing Expenses

$

 

$

 

Digital Entertainment

43,262

 

29,926

(30.8

)%

E-commerce

379,369

 

878,985

131.7

%

Digital Financial Services

29,918

 

51,927

73.6

%

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 34.0% to US$232.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$352.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

Our provision for credit losses decreased by 8.6% to US$160.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$175.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses increased by 14.6% to US$279.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from US$244.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Impairment of Goodwill

We recorded nil impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to US$177.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-operating Income or Losses, Net

Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss), foreign exchange gain (loss) and gain (loss) on debt extinguishment. We recorded a net non-operating income of US$31.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net non-operating income of US$35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of US$38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the Company repurchased US$244.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 CB”), for a cash consideration of US$204.6 million. As of December 31, 2023, approximately US$1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of the 2026 CB remained outstanding.

Income Tax Expenses or Credit

We had a net income tax expense of US$76.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to net income tax credit of US$43.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Loss or Income

As a result of the foregoing, we had net loss of US$(111.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to net income of US$422.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Loss or Earnings Per Share Attributable to Sea Limited’s Ordinary Shareholders

Basic loss per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders was US$(0.19) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to basic earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders of US$0.76 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders was US$(0.19) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to diluted earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders of US$0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Our total GAAP revenue increased by 4.9% to US$13.1 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$12.4 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue was US$2.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$3.9 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily attributable to the moderation in user engagement and monetization.
  • E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 30.9% to US$9.8 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$7.5 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by the improved monetization in our e-commerce business and the growth of our credit business.
  • Sales of goods: GAAP revenue was US$1.1 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023, relatively stable year-on-year.

Cost of Revenue

Our total cost of revenue was US$7.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to US$7.3 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue decreased by 37.6% to US$672.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$1.1 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
  • E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our e-commerce and other services segment combined increased by 6.5% to US$5.5 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$5.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by higher costs of logistics from order growth.
  • Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold was US$1.0 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Other Operating Income

Our other operating income was US$221.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$279.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022. Other operating income mainly consists of rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Our total sales and marketing expenses decreased by 15.0% to US$2.8 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$3.3 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The table below sets forth the breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

 

For the Full Year
ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2023

YOY%

Sales and Marketing Expenses

$

 

$

 

Digital Entertainment

268,061

 

104,721

(60.9

)%

E-commerce

2,328,636

 

2,510,693

7.8

%

Digital Financial Services

508,089

 

116,445

(77.1

)%

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 21.1% to US$1.1 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$1.4 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

Our provision for credit losses increased by 23.4% to US$633.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$513.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses decreased by 15.4% to US$1.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from US$1.4 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Impairment of Goodwill

We recorded an impairment of goodwill of US$117.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to US$354.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-operating Income or Losses, Net

Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss), and foreign exchange gain (loss), and gain (loss) on debt extinguishment. We recorded a net non-operating income of US$207.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net non-operating loss of US$(13.0) million for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Income Tax Expense

We had a net income tax expense of US$262.7 million and US$168.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net Income or Loss

As a result of the foregoing, we had net income of US$162.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net loss of US$(1.7) billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings or Loss Per Share Attributable to Sea Limited’s Ordinary Shareholders

Basic earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders was US$0.27 for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to basic loss per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders of US$(2.96) for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders was US$0.25 for the full year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to diluted loss per share attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders of US$(2.96) for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan and has a significant presence in South America. SeaMoney is a leading digital financial services provider in Southeast Asia and is growing its presence in Brazil.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

  • “Adjusted EBITDA” for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) before impairment of goodwill plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
  • “Adjusted EBITDA” for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
  • “Total adjusted EBITDA” represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea’s data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data.

 

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Operating income (loss)

261,060

 

(303,681

)

134,205

(9,558

)

(138,545

)

(56,519

)

Net effect of changes in deferred
   revenue and its related cost

(49,925

)

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

(49,925

)

Depreciation and Amortization

6,276

 

78,349

 

14,277

2,579

 

-

 

101,481

 

Share-based compensation

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

131,668

 

131,668

 

Adjusted EBITDA

217,411

 

(225,332

)

148,482

(6,979

)

(6,877

)

126,705

 

 

 

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2022

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Operating income (loss)

400,165

 

109,486

 

61,841

(28,714

)

(199,914

)

342,864

 

Net effect of changes in deferred
   revenue and its related cost

(331,321

)

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

(331,321

)

Depreciation and Amortization

11,726

 

86,660

 

13,760

3,277

 

-

 

115,423

 

Share-based compensation

-

 

-

 

-

-

 

191,027

 

191,027

 

Impairment of goodwill

177,663

 

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

177,663

 

Adjusted EBITDA

258,233

 

196,146

 

75,601

(25,437

)

(8,887

)

495,656

 

For the Full Year ended December 31, 2023

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Operating income (loss)

1,177,871

 

(550,470

)

490,209

 

(56,728

)

(836,104

)

224,778

 

Net effect of changes in deferred
   revenue and its related cost

(289,346

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(289,346

)

Depreciation and Amortization

32,398

 

336,696

 

59,903

 

11,848

 

-

 

440,845

 

Share-based compensation

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

685,030

 

685,030

 

Impairment of goodwill

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

117,875

 

117,875

 

Adjusted EBITDA

920,923

 

(213,774

)

550,112

 

(44,880

)

(33,199

)

1,179,182

 

 

 

For the Full Year ended December 31, 2022

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Operating income (loss)

1,971,416

 

(2,013,360

)

(277,264

)

(252,162

)

(916,138

)

(1,487,508

)

Net effect of changes in deferred
   revenue and its related cost

(879,809

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(879,809

)

Depreciation and Amortization

43,821

 

322,806

 

48,704

 

13,013

 

-

 

428,344

 

Share-based compensation

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

705,896

 

705,896

 

Impairment of goodwill

177,663

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

177,280

 

354,943

 

Adjusted EBITDA

1,313,091

 

(1,690,554

)

(228,560

)

(239,149

)

(32,962

)

(878,134

)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data

 

 

For the Three Months
ended December 31,

For the Year
ended December 31,

 

2022

2023

2022

2023

 

$

$

$

$

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

 

 

 

 

Digital Entertainment

948,857

 

510,773

 

3,877,163

 

2,172,009

 

E-commerce and other services

2,231,133

 

2,771,267

 

7,463,173

 

9,770,376

 

Sales of goods

271,594

 

334,588

 

1,109,369

 

1,121,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

3,451,584

 

3,616,628

 

12,449,705

 

13,063,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

 

 

 

Digital Entertainment

(242,470

)

(161,360

)

(1,077,017

)

(672,481

)

E-commerce and other services

(1,282,174

)

(1,621,218

)

(5,194,065

)

(5,530,043

)

Cost of goods sold

(229,627

)

(309,263

)

(993,346

)

(1,027,389

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total cost of revenue

(1,754,271

)

(2,091,841

)

(7,264,428

)

(7,229,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

1,697,313

 

1,524,787

 

5,185,277

 

5,833,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

68,453

 

58,524

 

279,184

 

221,021

 

Sales and marketing expenses

(473,620

)

(967,433

)

(3,269,223

)

(2,779,223

)

General and administrative expenses

(352,321

)

(232,603

)

(1,437,612

)

(1,134,724

)

Provision for credit losses

(175,103

)

(159,988

)

(513,690

)

(633,942

)

Research and development expenses

(244,195

)

(279,806

)

(1,376,501

)

(1,164,126

)

Impairment of goodwill

(177,663

)

 

(354,943

)

(117,875

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

(1,354,449

)

(1,581,306

)

(6,672,785

)

(5,608,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

342,864

 

(56,519

)

(1,487,508

)

224,778

 

Interest income

54,336

 

90,949

 

115,515

 

331,310

 

Interest expense

(10,809

)

(10,129

)

(45,396

)

(41,075

)

Investment loss, net

(123,004

)

(80,279

)

(207,331

)

(125,656

)

Net gain on debt extinguishment

199,697

 

38,550

 

199,697

 

38,550

 

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(85,247

)

(7,437

)

(75,510

)

4,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) before income tax and
   share of results of equity investees

377,837

 

(24,865

)

(1,500,533

)

432,394

 

Income tax credit (expense)

43,461

 

(76,894

)

(168,395

)

(262,680

)

Share of results of equity investees

1,540

 

(9,856

)

11,156

 

(7,032

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

422,838

 

(111,615

)

(1,657,772

)

162,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (income) attributable to non-
   controlling interests

3,960

 

1,875

 

6,351

 

(11,956

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Sea
   Limited’s ordinary shareholders

426,798

 

(109,740

)

(1,651,421

)

150,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.76

 

(0.19

)

(2.96

)

0.27

 

Diluted

0.72

 

(0.19

)

(2.96

)

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in earnings
   (loss) per share computation:

 

 

 

 

Basic

560,326,301

 

569,527,667

 

558,119,948

 

566,612,815

 

Diluted

611,938,691

 

569,527,667

 

558,119,948

 

594,405,604

 

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

2023

 

 

$

$

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

6,029,859

2,811,056

Restricted cash

 

1,549,574

1,410,365

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
   $12,818 and $9,351, as of December 31, 2022 and 2023
   respectively

 

268,814

262,716

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,798,651

1,861,842

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
   $236,797 and $319,463, as of December 31, 2022 and
   2023 respectively

 

2,053,767

2,464,662

Inventories, net

 

109,668

125,395

Short-term investments

 

864,258

2,547,644

Amounts due from related parties

 

13,421

290,254

Total current assets

 

12,688,012

11,773,934

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,387,895

1,207,698

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

957,840

1,015,982

Intangible assets, net

 

65,019

50,821

Long-term investments

 

1,253,593

4,262,562

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

135,616

87,705

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
   $2,022 and $2,105, as of December 31, 2022 and 2023
   respectively

 

21,663

20,551

Restricted cash

 

17,724

22,236

Deferred tax assets

 

245,226

328,961

Goodwill

 

230,208

112,782

Total non-current assets

 

4,314,784

7,109,298

Total assets

 

17,002,796

18,883,232

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

2023

 

 

$

$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

258,648

342,547

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

1,396,613

1,834,807

Deposits payable

 

1,316,395

1,706,299

Escrow payables and advances from customers

 

1,862,325

2,199,464

Amounts due to related parties

 

415

64,081

Borrowings

 

88,410

146,661

Operating lease liabilities

 

269,968

290,788

Convertible notes

 

31,237

151,764

Deferred revenue

 

1,535,083

1,208,892

Income tax payable

 

176,598

223,638

Total current liabilities

 

6,935,692

8,168,941

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

87,072

79,257

Borrowings

 

119,323

Operating lease liabilities

 

756,818

789,514

Deferred revenue

 

63,566

72,587

Convertible notes

 

3,338,750

2,949,785

Deferred tax liabilities

 

9,967

133

Unrecognized tax benefits

 

107

6,107

Total non-current liabilities

 

4,256,280

4,016,706

Total liabilities

 

11,191,972

12,185,647

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

2023

 

 

$

$

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Class A Ordinary shares

 

258

 

262

 

Class B Ordinary shares

 

23

 

23

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

14,559,690

 

15,283,870

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(111,215

)

(108,000

)

Statutory reserves

 

12,490

 

16,981

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(8,745,541

)

(8,599,306

)

 

 

 

 

Total Sea Limited shareholders’ equity

 

5,715,705

 

6,593,830

 

Non-controlling interests

 

95,119

 

103,755

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

5,810,824

 

6,697,585

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

17,002,796

 

18,883,232

 

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)

 

 

For the Three Months ended
December 31,

For the Year ended
December 31,

 

2022

2023

2022

2023

 

$

$

$

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash generated from (used in)
   operating activities

319,691

 

278,833

 

(1,055,692

)

2,079,688

 

Net cash generated from (used in)
   investing activities

51,522

 

(1,048,554

)

(2,428,809

)

(5,804,462

)

Net cash (used in) generated from

   financing activities

(513,711

)

183,385

 

400,256

 

366,011

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
   on cash, cash equivalents and
   restricted cash

109,112

 

68,317

 

(143,511

)

(7,964

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents

   and restricted cash

(33,386

)

(518,019

)

(3,227,756

)

(3,366,727

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

   cash at beginning of the period(1)

7,643,770

 

4,761,676

 

10,838,140

 

7,610,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
   cash at end of the period

7,610,384

 

4,243,657

 

7,610,384

 

4,243,657

 

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$1,049 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This was primarily attributable to net placement of US$528 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, time deposits and liquid investment products, for better cash yield management, increase in loans receivable of US$452 million and purchase of property and equipment of US$65 million to support the existing operations. Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to US$183 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This was primarily attributable to an increase in customer deposits of US$317 million, as well as an increase in net proceeds from borrowings of US$71 million, offset by the cash used in repurchase of convertible notes of US$205 million.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$5,804 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This was primarily attributable to net placement of US$4,507 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, time deposits and liquid investment products, for better cash yield management, increase in loans receivable of US$1,000 million and purchase of property and equipment of US$242 million to support the existing operations. Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to US$366 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This was primarily attributable to an increase in customer deposits of US$389 million as well an increase in net proceeds from borrowings of US$173 million, offset by the cash used in repurchase of convertible notes of US$205 million.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

 

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Revenue

510,773

2,591,272

 

472,389

42,194

 

-

 

3,616,628

 

Operating income (loss)

261,060

(303,681

)

134,205

(9,558

)

(138,545

)

(56,519

)

Non-operating income, net

 

 

 

 

 

31,654

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

(76,894

)

Share of results of equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

(9,856

)

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

(111,615

)

 

For the Three Months ended December 31, 2022

  

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

 

Revenue

948,857

2,102,740

380,172

19,815

 

-

 

3,451,584

 

Operating income (loss)

400,165

109,486

61,841

(28,714

)

(199,914

)

342,864

 

Non-operating income, net

 

 

 

 

 

34,973

 

Income tax credit

 

 

 

 

 

43,461

 

Share of results of equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

1,540

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

422,838

 

For the Year ended December 31, 2023

 

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Revenue

2,172,009

9,000,848

 

1,759,422

131,281

 

-

 

13,063,560

 

Operating income (loss)

1,177,871

(550,470

)

490,209

(56,728

)

(836,104

)

224,778

 

Non-operating income, net

 

 

 

 

 

207,616

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

(262,680

)

Share of results of equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

(7,032

)

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

162,682

 

 

For the Year ended December 31, 2022

 

Digital
Entertainment

E-
commerce

Digital
Financial
Services

Other
Services(1)

Unallocated
expenses(2)

Consolidated

 

$

$

$

$

$

$

Revenue

3,877,163

7,288,677

 

1,221,996

 

61,869

 

-

 

12,449,705

 

Operating income (loss)

1,971,416

(2,013,360

)

(277,264

)

(252,162

)

(916,138

)

(1,487,508

)

Non-operating loss, net

 

 

 

 

 

(13,025

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

(168,395

)

Share of results of equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

11,156

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

(1,657,772

)

