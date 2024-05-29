Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sea Limited (“Sea” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SE). Investors who purchased Sea securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SE.

Investigation Details:

On May 28, 2024, Bloomberg published an article reporting that Sea is under investigation by Indonesian antitrust authorities “for potentially unfairly favoring its own delivery service over other alternatives.” The Bloomberg article reported that “[o]nline shoppers in Indonesia can choose the company to deliver their purchases, and Sea’s e-commerce arm Shopee set up an algorithm that prioritized its own service over other options, including local contenders, the antitrust watchdog known as KPPU said in a hearing Tuesday.” On this news, Sea’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 28, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Sea securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SE. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529646012/en/