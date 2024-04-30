Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its first quarter 2024 results before the U.S. market opens on May 14, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2024 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 14, 2024 7:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on May 14, 2024 Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/321830000

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (www.sea.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan and has a significant presence in Latin America. SeaMoney is a leading digital financial services provider in Southeast Asia and is growing its presence in Brazil.

For more information, visit www.sea.com.

