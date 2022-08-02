Log in
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
77.24 USD   +1.21%
02:51aSea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/01Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
07/29Asian ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

08/02/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its second quarter 2022 results before the U.S. market opens on August 16, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

 

7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2022

7:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2022

 

Webcast link:

 

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ToMUCZDA

Dial in numbers:

 

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

 

 

International: 1-412-317-6061

Singapore: 800-120-5863

 

 

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

 

 

Passcode for Participants:

 

7429691

 

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (www.sea.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.sea.com.


© Business Wire 2022
