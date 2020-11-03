Log in
Sea Limited : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

11/03/2020 | 03:01am EST

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its third quarter 2020 results before the U.S. market opens on November 17, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020

8:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on November 17, 2020

 

Webcast link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/se201117.html

 

Dial in numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

 

International: 1-412-317-6061

Singapore: 800-120-5863

 

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

 

 

Passcode for Participants:

2277417

 

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (https://www.seagroup.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.seagroup.com.

© Business Wire 2020

