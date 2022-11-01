Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sea Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
49.68 USD   +0.28%
10/31Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/28Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/28Barclays Adjusts Sea's Price Target to $100 From $114, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its third quarter 2022 results before the U.S. market opens on November 15, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2022

8:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on November 15, 2022

 

Webcast link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=69JIbsbL

Dial in numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

 

International: 1-412-317-6061

Singapore: 800-120-5863

 

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

 

 

Passcode for Participants:

5795737

 

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (www.sea.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.sea.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEA LIMITED
10/31Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/28Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/28Barclays Adjusts Sea's Price Target to $100 From $114, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10/26Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/24Asian ADRs Tumble in Monday Trading
MT
10/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/20Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 207 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 715 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 907 M 27 907 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 67 300
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart SEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 49,68 $
Average target price 101,69 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Dong Li Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Zhimin Feng Head-Mobile Business
Tian Yu Hou Financial Controller
Gang Ye Co-Founder
David Y. Ma Chief Investment Officer-Sea Capital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEA LIMITED-77.79%27 907
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.87%1 758 287
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.83%51 197
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.61%45 237
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.08%45 068
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.76%41 486