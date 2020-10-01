Sea : Shopee launches Shopee Premium

Shopee launches Shopee Premium, an exclusive destination for premium brands to connect with digital-first shoppers Dedicated in-app ecosystem will offer premium brands including Calvin Klein, Sulwhasoo, and L'Occitane more opportunities for immersive brand storytelling SINGAPORE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2020 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches Shopee Premium, an exclusive destination created for premium brands to reach and provide digital shoppers with direct access to authentic premium products. As more brands and consumers in the region turn to e-commerce, a growing segment of users on Shopee are searching for authentic premium products online. Shopee Premium helps brands to amplify their visibility and allows more room for immersive brand storytelling that closely reflects their brand ethos, heritage, and identity. With Shopee Premium, brands can create richer, multi-varied content through the synergistic combination of digital communications and digital marketing tools. They can also tap on Shopee's core engagement features such as Shopee Live, Shopee Feed, and Shopee Games to build and deepen connections with their customers. Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director at Shopee, said, "Following the successful launch of Shopee Mall for brands, we now have a portfolio of more than 18,000 brands across multiple categories. With an increased demand for premium products online, we saw the need to

carve out a more exclusive and differentiated destination for premium brands to capitalize on this growth opportunity. Shopee Premium caters specifically to the needs of premium brands where they can leverage our consumer insights and brand tools to reach a broader audience, and deliver a premium digital shopping experience that complements their offline stores." Features to showcase unique brand stories The Shopee Premium ecosystem is designed to allow brands greater flexibility in enhancing their brand storytelling capabilities. For example, the 'Brand Spotlight' page showcases curated products in an editorial layout, with a mix of long-form articles and videos to illustrate their brand ethos in richer ways. This not only helps to increase user touchpoints as users scroll through the content pages, but also allows brands the space to experiment with different types of content to capture user attention. (refer to Appendix for more features). Louise Chiu, Online Business Development Director, Calvin Klein said, "We're proud and excited to launch our official store on Shopee Premium, as e-commerce increasingly becomes an important part of our brand's roadmap for growth in the long-term. The premium ecosystem with value-added features helps to enrich Calvin Klein's story of timelessness, heritage and authenticity, which are key style attributes for our customers. We look forward to forging deeper customer engagement with Shopee's interactive tools such as Shopee Live Stream and Shopee Feed." Customer-centric approach to building brand loyalty With millennials and 'Gen-Z' being the largest and fastest-growing consumer segment for premium and luxury products, brands also need to innovate their ways of reaching consumers and sustaining their interest. In a survey1 conducted by Shopee last year, the majority of consumers aged 19 to 45 in the region indicated that product reviews and educational product tutorials are key elements when shopping for premium fashion and beauty products. Shopee Premium caters to that need by giving brands more flexibility to share varied content. 1 Survey was conducted with over 16,000 respondents from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Alex Junho Lee, Regional HQ Senior Director of Digital and e-Commerce, Amore Pacific added, "We understand that online shoppers of skincare and beauty products want assurance of product authenticity and rely on product reviews, as well as educational tutorials to determine what suits them best. As such, the enhanced brand storytelling features on Shopee Premium, such as the dedicated brand feature pages to showcase videos on skincare routines and product reviews are a great asset for us. This enables Sulwhasoo to build trust and loyalty with customers and provide them with confidence to shop with us." Brands will also get to enjoy focused marketing support through activations such as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and celebrity live streams, as well as co-branded marketing opportunities to drive user recruitment and engagement, generating more buzz for the brand. In future, Shopee Premium plans to roll out more sophisticated marketing solutions and value-added services that cater to the needs of both premium brands and buyers. For brands, this includes forging closer partnerships on customer relationship management solutions, data sharing and innovative digital collaborations to create a seamless offline-to- online brand experience that will grow their presence. For consumers, they can look forward to services and features that further enhances their premium shopping experience, such as express delivery. Shopee Premium Grand Launch in five markets Starting from Shopee's 10.10 Brands Festival, the region's biggest online shopping festival for brands, Shopee Premium will be launching in five markets: Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, with plans to debut in more markets in the subsequent months. Shoppers can find a curated selection of premium beauty and fashion brands such as Sulwhasoo, L'Occitane, Foreo, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. Shoppers can also enjoy access to exclusive brand content and collaborations with Shopee on live stream as part of the Grand Launch period, starting from 4 October till 10 October. For more information on Shopee Premium, visit: https://shopee.sg/m/shopee-premium

