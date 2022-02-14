Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sea Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sea : Voting Results of Sea Limited's Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voting Results of Sea Limited's Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting of shareholders of Sea Limited (the "Company") held on February 14, 2022 in Singapore (the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders approved as a special resolution that the Company's Eighth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Company's Ninth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to increase the voting power of each Class B ordinary share from three (3) votes to fifteen (15) votes on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company and to reflect other relevant changes.

A total of approximately 555 million ordinary shares of the Company (comprising approximately 407 million Class A ordinary shares, including Class A ordinary shares underlying ADSs, and approximately 148 million Class B ordinary shares), representing approximately 99.7% of the total voting power of the Company's ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of January 14, 2022, the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the AGM.

The results of the votes were as follows:

For Against
Number of
Shares 		% of Total Votes Cast Number of
Shares 		% of Total Votes Cast
Class A ordinary shares 312,007,494 36.7 % 94,379,331 11.1 %
Class B ordinary shares 147,975,703 52.2 % 0 0 %
Total 459,983,197 88.9 % 94,379,331 11.1 %

Disclaimer

Sea Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEA LIMITED
10:34aJPMorgan Adjusts Sea Price Target to $250 From $420, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:34aAsian ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10:23aSEA : Voting Results of Sea Limited's Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
08:23aSEA : Garena Provides Update on Free Fire In India
PU
02/13SEA : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/11Asian ADRs Edge Up in Friday Trading
MT
02/10Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
02/09Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/07Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
02/07Barclays Adjusts Sea's Price Target to $218 From $427, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 456 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 865 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 944 M 88 944 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart SEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 158,28 $
Average target price 333,53 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Dong Li Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Chris Feng President
Tian Yu Hou Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gang Ye Co-Founder
David Heng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEA LIMITED-29.25%88 944
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.27%2 211 875
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.61%81 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.17%61 306
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 309
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.20%42 089