Sea's Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries.

A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment. Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, according to market researchers, launched a small presence in Brazil in 2019 as a pilot initiative of its cross-border team and has since been scaling up operations.

It launched in Mexico in February.

Sources at the company say Shopee views Latin America as a major new growth opportunity in cross-border sales, a market already explored by shopping app Wish. Sea's market capitalisation was $138.5 billion on Wednesday.

