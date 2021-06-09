Log in
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/08 04:10:00 pm
264.1 USD   +2.63%
06/08Asian ADRs Losing Ground Tuesday
MT
06/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/07KENON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sea's Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

06/09/2021 | 04:47am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters.

Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries.

A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment. Shopee, the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, according to market researchers, launched a small presence in Brazil in 2019 as a pilot initiative of its cross-border team and has since been scaling up operations.

It launched in Mexico in February.

Sources at the company say Shopee views Latin America as a major new growth opportunity in cross-border sales, a market already explored by shopping app Wish. Sea's market capitalisation was $138.5 billion on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.04% 6.1348 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 056 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 394 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -111x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart SEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 297,38 $
Last Close Price 264,10 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Dong Li Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Tian Yu Hou Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gang Ye Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Heng Independent Director
Khoon Hua Kuok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEA LIMITED32.68%138 503
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.11%1 911 589
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.17%100 963
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.91%59 149
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.11%57 303
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%53 245