The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sea Limited (SE) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that “India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns.”

On this news, Sea’s stock declined as much as 18% during intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

