  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sea Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SE   US81141R1005

SEA LIMITED

(SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sea Limited (SE) on Behalf of Investors

02/14/2022 | 03:12pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that “India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns.”

On this news, Sea’s stock declined as much as 18% during intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Sea securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SEA LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 456 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 865 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 944 M 88 944 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart SEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 158,28 $
Average target price 321,72 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Dong Li Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Chris Feng President
Tian Yu Hou Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gang Ye Co-Founder
David Heng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEA LIMITED-29.25%88 944
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.27%2 211 875
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.61%81 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.17%61 306
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 309
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.20%42 089