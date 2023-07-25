The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2023, Sea released its first quarter 2023 financial results, reporting lower-than-expected earnings due to a sharp increase in loan loss reserves. The Company disclosed that its “provision for credit losses increased by 120.5% to US$177.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from US$80.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by expansion to a broader user base and the growth of [its] loan book.” Further, Sea also announces that its previous Chief Investment Officer had left that role and joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

On this news, Sea’s stock price fell $15.62, or 17.4%, to close at $72.45 per ADS on May 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

