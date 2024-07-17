17 Jul 2024 15:11 CEST
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 5 July 2024
regarding a sale of nine vessels to a major shareholder in exchange for
85,307,737 of the Company's shares and debt assumption. The shares repurchased
by the Company were cancelled with immediate effect. Another 581 single shares
without ownership have also been cancelled. Following the cancellation, the
Company has an issued share capital of USD 153,543,734 divided into 153,543,734
shares, each with a par value of USD 1.
For further information, please contact:
Bernt Omdal, Chief Executive Officer, Sea1 Offshore Inc. Phone +47 915 22 299
Vidar Jerstad, Chief Financial Officer, Sea1 Offshore Inc. Phone +47 934 26 335
