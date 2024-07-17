Cancellation of shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 5 July 2024

regarding a sale of nine vessels to a major shareholder in exchange for

85,307,737 of the Company's shares and debt assumption. The shares repurchased

by the Company were cancelled with immediate effect. Another 581 single shares

without ownership have also been cancelled. Following the cancellation, the

Company has an issued share capital of USD 153,543,734 divided into 153,543,734

shares, each with a par value of USD 1.



For further information, please contact:

Bernt Omdal, Chief Executive Officer, Sea1 Offshore Inc. Phone +47 915 22 299

Vidar Jerstad, Chief Financial Officer, Sea1 Offshore Inc. Phone +47 934 26 335





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site