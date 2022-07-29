Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Key information relating to subsequent offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration PLC) (the "Company") on 28 July 2022 regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement") and a possible subsequent offering at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms and conditions of the potential Subsequent Offering were announced: 28 July 2022 Last day including right: 28 July 2022 Ex-date 29 July 2022 Record date: 1 August 2022 Maximum number of new shares: 2,000,000 Subscription price NOK 3 per share

The Subsequent Offering is subject to the publication of a prospectus approved by the relevant prospectus authority. The board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering.



