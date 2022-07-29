Log in
    SBX   CY0101162119

SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC

(SBX)
  Report
2022-07-28
3.690 NOK   +0.54%
GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Key information relating to subsequent offering
GL
01:30aGREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Key information relating to subsequent offering
AQ
07/28GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Private placement successfully completed
GL
Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Key information relating to subsequent offering

07/29/2022
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration PLC) (the "Company") on 28 July 2022 regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement") and a possible subsequent offering at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms and conditions of the potential Subsequent Offering were announced:28 July 2022
Last day including right:      28 July 2022
Ex-date29 July 2022
Record date:1 August 2022
Maximum number of new shares:2,000,000
Subscription priceNOK 3 per share

The Subsequent Offering is subject to the publication of a prospectus approved by the relevant prospectus authority. The board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering.

 


