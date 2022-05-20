Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SeaBird Exploration Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBX   CY0101162119

SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC

(SBX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 05:57:41 am EDT
3.840 NOK   -4.00%
05:36aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered
GL
05:35aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered
AQ
02:02aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered

05/20/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the announcement from Seabird Exploration Plc (the “Company”) on 16 May 2022 regarding the issue of 3,500,000 new shares upon completion of a Subsequent Offering of shares. The new shares under the Subsequent Offering has now been registered with the relevant Cyprus Register. The Company's new registered share capital is USD 10,355,333 divided on 51,776,665 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20 per share.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


All news about SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
05:36aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered
GL
05:35aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered
AQ
02:02aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update
GL
02:00aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q1 2022 report and update
AQ
05/18Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – first quarter 2022 presentation an..
GL
05/16GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORAT : Result of the Subsequent Offering
GL
05/13Madhav Infra Projects Forms Oil & Gas Exploration Subsidiary
MT
05/05GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORAT : Prospectus approval
GL
05/02Seabird Exploration Plc is placed in Penalty Bench
AQ
04/28Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) announces update on subsequent offering, o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 19,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
SeaBird Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 0,57 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Finn Atle Hamre Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Erik von Krogh Chief Financial Officer
Stale Roar Rodahl Chairman
Knag Nunn Nicholas Director
Øyvind Andreas Dahl-Stamnes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC12.68%20
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED37.33%57 740
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY43.97%34 431
HALLIBURTON COMPANY57.67%32 525
TENARIS S.A.63.90%18 867
NOV INC.32.25%7 039