  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  SeaBird Exploration Plc
  News
  Summary
    SBX   CY0101162119

SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC

(SBX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/18 03:59:07 am EDT
4.040 NOK   +2.28%
03:52aGreen Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – first quarter 2022 presentation and webcast
GL
05/16GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Result of the Subsequent Offering
GL
05/13Madhav Infra Projects Forms Oil & Gas Exploration Subsidiary
MT
Summary 
Summary

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – first quarter 2022 presentation and webcast

05/18/2022 | 03:52am EDT
Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) will present their financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday 20 May at 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NTA0OThlN2EtZWYzYi00YmI4LTlhODMtZjM0NTNhMzY2YWRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,80 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
SeaBird Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,34 $
Spread / Average Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Finn Atle Hamre Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Erik von Krogh Chief Financial Officer
Stale Roar Rodahl Chairman
Knag Nunn Nicholas Director
Øyvind Andreas Dahl-Stamnes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC11.27%21
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.70%59 563
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY46.13%34 391
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.63%33 887
TENARIS S.A.67.05%18 896
NOV INC.39.63%7 208