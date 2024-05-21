BOARD REPORT

on the conversion of Seabird Exploration Plc (hereinafter referred

to as the Company)

into a European Company (Societas Europaea (SE))

herein after also referred to as Seabird Exploration SE

PREAMBLE

This report (the Report) was drafted by the Company's board of directors with respect to the proposed conversion of the Company into a European Company (SE), in accordance with the provisions of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2011 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (the Regulation).

This Report has been prepared in accordance with article 37, paragraph 4 of the Regulation and the purpose of this Report is to explain the economic and legal aspects of the proposed conversion of the Company into an SE pursuant to Article 2 paragraph 4 of the Regulation, as well as to indicate the implications of the conversion for the shareholders and employees of the Company.

It is proposed that the Company is converted into an SE pursuant to the provisions of Title II Section 5, article 37 of the Regulation.

1. OVERVIEW OF THE PROPOSED CONVERSION OF THE COMPANY INTO AN SE