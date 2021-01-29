SeaBird Exploration Plc: Q4 2020 webcast
Published January 29, 2021 - 12:13 PM
29 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus
Please find link to a recorded version of today's Q4 2020 webcast below:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDlkZjhiODgtNTQwOS00Y2RmLTgwMjItZGIzMzhhMTEwMjYz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22d7181576-1d07-4383-b8ac-6451ab33feae%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22ab38ca4b-0069-4d66-b5ab-30f40647842e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
SeaBird Exploration plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:37:05 UTC.