SeaBird Exploration Plc: general update

Published September 29, 2020 - 08:37 AM

29 September 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

The letter of award for a source contract announced on 20 April 2020 has been terminated by the charterer.

Unrelated, the Company has decided to pursue a feasibility study into a niche in the renewable energy segment.

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

