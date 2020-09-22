SeaBird Exploration Plc: new contract award
22 September 2020, Limassol, Cyprus
SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an OBN source contract in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract will start in Q4 2020 with an expected duration of about three months.
SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further queries contact:
Gunnar Jansen
CEO (acting)
Mob: +47 941 19 191
or
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
