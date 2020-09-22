Log in
SeaBird Exploration Plc: new contract award

09/22/2020 | 04:45am EDT
SeaBird Exploration Plc: new contract award

Published September 22, 2020 - 10:17 AM

22 September 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an OBN source contract in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract will start in Q4 2020 with an expected duration of about three months.

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen
CEO (acting)
Mob: +47 941 19 191

or

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075


Disclaimer

SeaBird Exploration plc published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC
