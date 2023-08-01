EARNINGS REPORT 2ND QUARTER 2023

August 1, 2023

Merriam, Kansas

The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three- and six-months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.