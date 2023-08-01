August 1, 2023
Merriam, Kansas
The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three- and six-months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.
[Link]
Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.
Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seaboard Corporation published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:36:17 UTC.