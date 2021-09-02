Log in
    SEB   US8115431079

SEABOARD CORPORATION

(SEB)
Seaboard : Oscar Rojo takes over as head of Seaboard Energías Renovables y A...

09/02/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Oscar Rojo takes over as head of Seaboard Energías Renovables y Alimentos

Click here for article source from Informatesalta.

Oscar Rojo has been appointed President of Seaboard Energías Renovables y Alimentos,one of Argentina's leading producers of biofuels, sugar, alcohol and bioelectricity. Its Agroindustrial Complex is based in the Department of Oran.

Rojo succeeds Hugo Rossi in the company's top executive functions, who recently made the decision to leave the position he held for 12 years and complete the period until his effective retirement, in 2022, as an advisor to the Presidency and the Board.

The new head of Seaboard had been serving for 8 years as Vice President of Commercial and Logistics. Industrial Engineer from the University of Buenos Aires, Rojo joined the then San Martín del Tabacal Sugar and Refinery in 2004 as Business Manager of Sugar and Alcohol, and 4 years later he was promoted to Commercial Director. He previously held executive positions in international companies.

Disclaimer

Seaboard Corporation published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 21:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 126 M - -
Net income 2020 283 M - -
Net cash 2020 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 4 875 M 4 875 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 21,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert L. Steer President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ellen S. Bresky Chairman
James L. Gutsch Senior Vice President-Engineering
David A. Adamsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEABOARD CORPORATION38.57%4 939
NESTLÉ S.A.11.15%348 331
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.60%87 126
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.56%57 675
DANONE14.97%47 679
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.15%44 164