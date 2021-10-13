Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Seaboard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEB   US8115431079

SEABOARD CORPORATION

(SEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seaboard : Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue

10/13/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue

The 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue left a mark on customers, employees and barbecue lovers from across the country this weekend.

Prairie Fresh®, the presenting sponsor of the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open and Invitation rib categories, kicked off the three-day pork love fest with their Private Party offering plenty of pork, partying and fun.

Hundreds lined up for a buffet provided by pitmasters Disciples of Blues N' BBQ and S&S BBQ. Pitmasters Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois, Melissa Cookston, Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison Lewis from The Shed and DAS BBQ served up specialties at tasting stations around the room. The Shed dazzled the crowd with bacon-wrapped pork lollipops displayed on a table-size replica of the Kansas Speedway. DAS BBQ featured a plate of mouth-watering Hickory-Smoked Rib Snacks. We want to recognize the Prairie Fresh® Ambassadors who proudly represented the brand in the barbecue invitational and open meat competitions. Thank you to our sponsored teams for their grilling skills.

  • Disciples of Blues N' BBQ
  • Fergolicious BBQ
  • Gettin' Basted
  • Insane Swine
  • KC Grilling Company
  • Old Virginia Smoke
  • Pork Pullin' Plowboys
  • S&S BBQ
  • Slaps BBQ
  • The Shed BBQ
  • Sugarfire Smoke House
  • Sweet Smoke Q
  • Top Gun Barbecue
  • Who Cares BBQ

Extra prize incentive
Prairie Fresh® and pitmasters are confident of the quality of our pork. We are so confident our pork is a winner that we implemented an extra prize program in the Open and Invitational Rib Categories at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue® again this year.

For teams competing with Prairie Fresh® or Seaboard Farms ribs that placed in the rib category of the Invitational or Open Meats Contests, we rewarded extra prize money for their achievements.

Invitational & Open Contest Extra Prize Money
1st Place Ribs……………………………… $750
2nd Place Ribs…………………………….. $500
3rd Place Ribs……………………………… $400
4th Place Ribs……………………………… $300
5th Place Ribs……………………………… $200
6th-10th Place Ribs………………………. $100
11th-20th Place Ribs………………………..$75
21st-25th Place Ribs (Open Contest only)…………$50

Additionally, Prairie Fresh® matched the extra prize winnings with a donation to the Operation BBQ Relief on the winning team's behalf. Because of their efforts, Prairie Fresh® contributed $2,825 to Operation BBQ Relief.

Disclaimer

Seaboard Corporation published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEABOARD CORPORATION
03:12pSEABOARD : Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue
PU
10/11WH : U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing - union
RE
10/11WH : U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing -union
RE
09/30SEABOARD : Frank Koekkoek Jr. joins Seaboard Triumph Foods as the Vice Presi...
PU
09/28SEABOARD : Triumph Foods Marks Its 4th Anniversary with a 27.8% Inc...
PU
09/02SEABOARD : Oscar Rojo takes over as head of Seaboard Energías Renovables y A...
PU
08/31SEABOARD : Marine recognized for its commitment to the community.
PU
08/22WOOLWORTHS : Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand
RE
08/12SEABOARD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10SEABOARD : Q2 results reflect positive pork performance
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 126 M - -
Net income 2020 283 M - -
Net cash 2020 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 4 837 M 4 837 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart SEABOARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seaboard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABOARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert L. Steer President & Chief Executive Officer
David H. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ellen S. Bresky Chairman
James L. Gutsch Senior Vice President-Engineering
David A. Adamsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEABOARD CORPORATION37.48%4 837
NESTLÉ S.A.8.00%332 962
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.05%83 408
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.26%59 925
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.12%44 996
DANONE5.12%42 456