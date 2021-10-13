Seaboard : Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue

The 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue left a mark on customers, employees and barbecue lovers from across the country this weekend.

Prairie Fresh®, the presenting sponsor of the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open and Invitation rib categories, kicked off the three-day pork love fest with their Private Party offering plenty of pork, partying and fun.

Hundreds lined up for a buffet provided by pitmasters Disciples of Blues N' BBQ and S&S BBQ. Pitmasters Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois, Melissa Cookston, Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison Lewis from The Shed and DAS BBQ served up specialties at tasting stations around the room. The Shed dazzled the crowd with bacon-wrapped pork lollipops displayed on a table-size replica of the Kansas Speedway. DAS BBQ featured a plate of mouth-watering Hickory-Smoked Rib Snacks. We want to recognize the Prairie Fresh® Ambassadors who proudly represented the brand in the barbecue invitational and open meat competitions. Thank you to our sponsored teams for their grilling skills.