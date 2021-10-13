Seaboard : Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue

Winning with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue
The 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue left a mark on customers, employees and barbecue lovers from across the country this weekend.
Prairie Fresh®, the presenting sponsor of the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open and Invitation rib categories, kicked off the three-day pork love fest with their Private Party offering plenty of pork, partying and fun.
Hundreds lined up for a buffet provided by pitmasters Disciples of Blues N' BBQ and S&S BBQ. Pitmasters Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois, Melissa Cookston, Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison Lewis from The Shed and DAS BBQ served up specialties at tasting stations around the room. The Shed dazzled the crowd with bacon-wrapped pork lollipops displayed on a table-size replica of the Kansas Speedway. DAS BBQ featured a plate of mouth-watering Hickory-Smoked Rib Snacks. We want to recognize the Prairie Fresh® Ambassadors who proudly represented the brand in the barbecue invitational and open meat competitions. Thank you to our sponsored teams for their grilling skills.
Disciples of Blues N' BBQ
Fergolicious BBQ
Gettin' Basted
Insane Swine
KC Grilling Company
Old Virginia Smoke
Pork Pullin' Plowboys
S&S BBQ
Slaps BBQ
The Shed BBQ
Sugarfire Smoke House
Sweet Smoke Q
Top Gun Barbecue
Who Cares BBQ
Extra prize incentive
Prairie Fresh® and pitmasters are confident of the quality of our pork. We are so confident our pork is a winner that we implemented an extra prize program in the Open and Invitational Rib Categories at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue® again this year.
For teams competing with Prairie Fresh® or Seaboard Farms ribs that placed in the rib category of the Invitational or Open Meats Contests, we rewarded extra prize money for their achievements.
Invitational & Open Contest Extra Prize Money
1st Place Ribs……………………………… $750
2nd Place Ribs…………………………….. $500
3rd Place Ribs……………………………… $400
4th Place Ribs……………………………… $300
5th Place Ribs……………………………… $200
6th-10th Place Ribs………………………. $100
11th-20th Place Ribs………………………..$75
21st-25th Place Ribs (Open Contest only)…………$50
Additionally, Prairie Fresh® matched the extra prize winnings with a donation to the Operation BBQ Relief on the winning team's behalf. Because of their efforts, Prairie Fresh® contributed $2,825 to Operation BBQ Relief.
