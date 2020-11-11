Seabridge Gold : Drilling Finds Additional Evidence of Large Gold-Copper Porphyry System at Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project

News Release Trading Symbols: TSX: SEA FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NYSE: SA NOVEMBER 11, 2020

Drilling Finds Additional Evidence of Large Gold-Copper Porphyry System at

Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project

Toronto, Canada... Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA) (NYSE:SA) reported today that this year's core drilling at its 100%- owned Iskut project in Northwestern British Columbia found indications of higher grade copper mineralization (0.62% copper over 31.8 meters) and many of the earmarks of a large porphyry system which may lie below the drilling completed to date. Field operations were conducted under rigorous COVID-19 protocols to minimize transmission risks, resulting in a successful although scaled back program with no infections among staff, contractors, or local communities.

The 2020 program was designed to test geophysical anomalies below the Quartz Rise Lithocap that is host to a diatreme pipe containing gold-copper mineralized vein fragments. A total of 8,961 meters of core drilling was completed in 11 holes. Results were consistent with the alteration halo from a large porphyry system. Mineralized intervals of up to 158 meters grading 0.16 g/T gold and 0.16% copper were intersected, indicating that drilling to date is in the outer portions of a gold-copper porphyry. The next step is to vector to the heart of that system which may still exist at some depth below that reached so far. Analysis of the intrusive rocks, trace element geochemistry, alteration mineralogy, structural and deformation settings is being undertaken to refine targets.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "Our team is confident that a potentially productive mineral system has been identified at Iskut. We think we are into the periphery of a large system which accounts for the size and intensity of the geophysical and chemical anomalies we have identified. Results from this year's work will help to refine targets for next year. It was very encouraging to advance the project this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish to thank our Tahltan Nation partners, suppliers, and contractors for operating in an exemplary and responsible manner during the current global health crisis."

The Iskut gold-copper target has been developed over the past three years by making intensive use of geophysical tools, surface mapping and sampling and preliminary drilling. Elevated surface gold and copper concentrations situated within a large, intense, induced polarization anomaly found in close association with magnetic anomalies helped to define this target below and west of the well-developed Quartz Rise Lithocap.

Key features from this year's program suggest drilling to date is in the upper part of the system. A narrow intrusion associated with the diatreme was found to have a central core of potassic alteration encircled by intense phyllic alteration of the wall rock. Surrounding this feature in volcanic and sedimentary wall rock is chlorite-rich alteration with localized pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite skarn intervals. Numerous intrusions plunging steeply within the extensive hydrothermal system shows vertical zonation from the lithocap setting into the upper levels of a porphyry system.

Exploration activities by Seabridge at the Iskut Project are being conducted under the supervision of William E. Threlkeld, Registered Professional Geologist, Senior Vice President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Threlkeld has reviewed and approved this news release. An ongoing and rigorous quality control/quality assurance protocol is employed in all Seabridge exploration campaigns. This program includes blank and reference standards. Cross-check analyses are conducted at a second external laboratory on at least 10% of the drill samples.