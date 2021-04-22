Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Seabridge Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEA   CA8119161054

SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.

(SEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seabridge Gold Publishes 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

04/22/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that its 2020 Annual Report to shareholders is now available on its website at https://www.seabridgegold.com/investors/financial-reports. The theme of this year's Annual Report is "Gold and Green" which recognizes that our company's immense copper resource rivals our gold resource in value and establishes Seabridge as a major potential contributor to a low-carbon future for Canada and the world.

In every annual report, the Company reviews the success of its programs for the year just ended measured against previously announced goals and sets out its plans and objectives for the current year.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"
Chairman and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:

Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81373


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.
08:10aSeabridge Gold Publishes 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders
NE
04/06Seabridge Drilling Finds Gold at Its Snowstorm Project in Northern Nevada
NE
03/26SEABRIDGE GOLD  : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (SEC Filing - 40..
PU
03/24SEABRIDGE GOLD : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/24Seabridge Gold Files 2020 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A
NE
03/10TUDOR GOLD  : Completes initial mineral resource estimate
AQ
03/04SEABRIDGE GOLD  : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
AQ
03/03SEABRIDGE GOLD : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
03/01SEABRIDGE GOLD  : to Present at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
AQ
02/26Seabridge Gold to Present at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -14,0 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -108x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 682 M 1 348 M 1 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Seabridge Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,25 CAD
Last Close Price 22,61 CAD
Spread / Highest target 272%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rudi P. Fronk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jay S. Layman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher Justin Reynolds Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peter Williams Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.-16.02%1 348
BHP GROUP11.27%171 962
RIO TINTO PLC9.21%138 350
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.56%52 978
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.05%40 826
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.98%18 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ