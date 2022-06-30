Seabridge Gold : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K

REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS

SECTION 11.3 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS

The following is a description of the matters voted upon at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Seabridge Gold Inc., held on June 29, 2022, and the outcome:

Election of Directors

Director Votes For Votes Withheld In Favour (%) Trace J. Arlaud 32,619,829 312,505 99.05 Rudi P. Fronk 32,754,711 177,623 99.46 Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien 32,414,917 517,417 98.43 Richard C. Kraus 32,647,087 285,247 99.13 Jay S. Layman 32,458,700 473,634 98.56 Melanie R. Miller 32,637,162 295,172 99.10 Clem A. Pelletier 32,732,296 200,038 99.39 John W. Sabine 31,245,353 1,686,981 94.88 Gary A. Sugar 32,541,942 390,392 98.81 Carol T. Willson 32,641,362 290,972 99.12

Description of Other Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote The reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the corporation for the ensuing year. Resolution approved The authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration. Resolution approved Amendment of the Articles of the Corporation to set forth the rights and restrictions attached to the Common shares. Resolution approved Increase in Shares Reserved Under Security Based Plans. Resolution approved

All resolutions were approved by a show of hands. DATED at Toronto, Ontario on June 30, 2022. SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.

Per: "C. Bruce Scott" C. Bruce Scott Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

106 Front Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, ON M5A 1E1, Canada

416-367-9292 www.seabridgegold.com