|
Seabridge Gold : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K
REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS
SECTION 11.3 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS
The following is a description of the matters voted upon at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Seabridge Gold Inc., held on June 29, 2022, and the outcome:
Election of Directors
|
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
In Favour (%)
|
Trace J. Arlaud
|
32,619,829
|
312,505
|
99.05
|
Rudi P. Fronk
|
32,754,711
|
177,623
|
99.46
|
Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien
|
32,414,917
|
517,417
|
98.43
|
Richard C. Kraus
|
32,647,087
|
285,247
|
99.13
|
Jay S. Layman
|
32,458,700
|
473,634
|
98.56
|
Melanie R. Miller
|
32,637,162
|
295,172
|
99.10
|
Clem A. Pelletier
|
32,732,296
|
200,038
|
99.39
|
John W. Sabine
|
31,245,353
|
1,686,981
|
94.88
|
Gary A. Sugar
|
32,541,942
|
390,392
|
98.81
|
Carol T. Willson
|
32,641,362
|
290,972
|
99.12
|
|
Description of Other Matters Voted Upon
|
Outcome of Vote
|
The reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the corporation for the ensuing year.
|
Resolution approved
|
The authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration.
|
Resolution approved
|
Amendment of the Articles of the Corporation to set forth the rights and restrictions attached to the Common shares.
|
Resolution approved
|
Increase in Shares Reserved Under Security Based Plans.
|
Resolution approved
All resolutions were approved by a show of hands. DATED at Toronto, Ontario on June 30, 2022. SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.
|
|
Per:
|
"C. Bruce Scott"
|
|
C. Bruce Scott
|
|
Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
|
