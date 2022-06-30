Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Seabridge Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SEA   CA8119161054

SEABRIDGE GOLD INC.

(SEA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
15.95 CAD   -4.95%
05:33pSEABRIDGE GOLD : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K
PU
04:13pSEABRIDGE GOLD : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/29Seabridge Gold Completes Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for KSM Project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seabridge Gold : Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Canada… Seabridge Gold (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2022. A total of 44,498,539 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 55.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  1. Increase in the number of directors to ten;
  2. Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage For

Trace J. Arlaud

32,619,829

312,505

99.05

Rudi P. Fronk

32,754,711

177,623

99.46

Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien

32,414,917

517,417

98.43

Richard C. Kraus

32,647,087

285,247

99.13

Jay S. Layman

32,458,700

473,634

98.56

Melanie R. Miller

32,637,162

295,172

99.10

Clem A. Pelletier

32,732,296

200,038

99.39

John W. Sabine

31,245,353

1,686,981

94.88

Gary A. Sugar

32,541,942

390,392

98.81

Carol T. Willson

32,641,362

290,972

99.12



  1. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year;
  2. Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration;
  3. Amendment of the Articles of the Company to clarify the rights and restrictions attached to the Common shares;
  4. Increase in shares reserved under security-based compensation plans.

A total of 11,566,178 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors or the approval of the amendment of the Articles of the Company or the increase in shares reserved for issue under the Company's security-based compensation plans.

Commenting on the AGM, Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk noted the addition of Carol Willson to the Board and welcomed her as a new director to the company. "We are delighted to have Carol Willson join our Board. Carol brings extensive mining industry experience in audit and risk assessment. During a 28-year career at Ernst & Young, and as a consultant, she has been involved in internal audit reviews, fraud investigations, capital projects, ESG and cyber security." With the addition of Carol Willson to the Board, the Company has now reached its gender diversity target of 30% of its Board members being women.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

106 Front Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, ON M5A 1E1, Canada
416-367-9292 www.seabridgegold.com

None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chairman and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:

Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.

Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711

Email: info@seabridgegold.com

Disclaimer

Seabridge Gold Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
